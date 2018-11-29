North Carolina vs. Michigan score: Live game updates, basketball highlights, stats, ACC-Big Ten Challenge

One of the best offenses in all of college hoops will face off Wednesday night against one of the best defenses, as the high-flying offensive attack of No. 11 North Carolina faces a defensively stout No. 7 Michigan Wolverines team in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The Tar Heels are putting up 96.6 points per game through seven games this season, which ranks fourth overall in Division I. They also rank fourth in adjusted offensive efficiency according to KenPom.com. Conversely, Michigan is winning knock-down drag-out fights. The Wolverines rank first in adjusted defensive efficiency nationally, and have only scored more than 73 points twice all season in their fast 6-0 start. They're also limiting teams to only 48.3 points per game during that span, which also ranks first in the country.

The contrast in styles -- a great offense versus an elite defense -- should make for one of the more entertaining early-season battles of the college basketball slate. Follow along with all the action as we cover it live in the updates below.

