North Carolina vs. Michigan score: Live game updates, basketball highlights, stats, ACC-Big Ten Challenge
Follow all the action as the Tar Heels go on the road to face the Wolverines.
One of the best offenses in all of college hoops will face off Wednesday night against one of the best defenses, as the high-flying offensive attack of No. 11 North Carolina faces a defensively stout No. 7 Michigan Wolverines team in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
The Tar Heels are putting up 96.6 points per game through seven games this season, which ranks fourth overall in Division I. They also rank fourth in adjusted offensive efficiency according to KenPom.com. Conversely, Michigan is winning knock-down drag-out fights. The Wolverines rank first in adjusted defensive efficiency nationally, and have only scored more than 73 points twice all season in their fast 6-0 start. They're also limiting teams to only 48.3 points per game during that span, which also ranks first in the country.
The contrast in styles -- a great offense versus an elite defense -- should make for one of the more entertaining early-season battles of the college basketball slate. Follow along with all the action as we cover it live in the updates below.
If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LeBron hopes Coach K at Duke for son
James' son, Bronny, is a rising hooper in the Class of 2023
-
North Carolina vs. Michigan odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Michigan vs. UNC game 10,000 ti...
-
How to watch college hoops on CBSSN
Georgetown and Richmond will square off Wednesday on CBS Sports Network
-
Podcast: Louisville picks up win vs. MSU
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss the NCAA's decision to debut its NET rankings
-
How to watch: UNC vs. Michigan
The Tar Heels and Wolverines will square off Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten challenge
-
Court Report: NCAA's NET has rough debut
Matt Norlander's weekly inside look at college basketball has the latest from Ohio State, Louisville...