Who's Playing

NC State @ North Carolina

Current Records: NC State 15-4; North Carolina 13-6

What to Know

The North Carolina Tar Heels are 12-2 against the NC State Wolfpack since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. UNC and NC State will face off in an ACC battle at 5 p.m. ET at Dean E. Smith Center. The Tar Heels are out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

UNC beat the Boston College Eagles 72-64 on Tuesday. It was another big night for UNC's forward Armando Bacot, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 16 rebounds.

Meanwhile, NC State had enough points to win and then some against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Tuesday, taking their game 78-66. The Wolfpack got double-digit scores from four players: guard Terquavion Smith (25), guard Jarkel Joiner (19), guard Casey Morsell (12), and forward DJ Burns (10).

The Tar Heels are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 6-13 ATS, to cover the spread.

UNC is now 13-6 while NC State sits at 15-4. UNC is 9-3 after wins this year, NC State 10-4.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $108.00

Odds

The Tar Heels are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Wolfpack, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

North Carolina have won 12 out of their last 14 games against NC State.