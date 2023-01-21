Who's Playing
NC State @ North Carolina
Current Records: NC State 15-4; North Carolina 13-6
What to Know
The North Carolina Tar Heels are 12-2 against the NC State Wolfpack since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. UNC and NC State will face off in an ACC battle at 5 p.m. ET at Dean E. Smith Center. The Tar Heels are out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.
UNC beat the Boston College Eagles 72-64 on Tuesday. It was another big night for UNC's forward Armando Bacot, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 16 rebounds.
Meanwhile, NC State had enough points to win and then some against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Tuesday, taking their game 78-66. The Wolfpack got double-digit scores from four players: guard Terquavion Smith (25), guard Jarkel Joiner (19), guard Casey Morsell (12), and forward DJ Burns (10).
The Tar Heels are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 6-13 ATS, to cover the spread.
UNC is now 13-6 while NC State sits at 15-4. UNC is 9-3 after wins this year, NC State 10-4.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $108.00
Odds
The Tar Heels are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Wolfpack, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
North Carolina have won 12 out of their last 14 games against NC State.
- Feb 26, 2022 - North Carolina 84 vs. NC State 74
- Jan 29, 2022 - North Carolina 100 vs. NC State 80
- Jan 23, 2021 - North Carolina 86 vs. NC State 76
- Dec 22, 2020 - NC State 79 vs. North Carolina 76
- Feb 25, 2020 - North Carolina 85 vs. NC State 79
- Jan 27, 2020 - North Carolina 75 vs. NC State 65
- Feb 05, 2019 - North Carolina 113 vs. NC State 96
- Jan 08, 2019 - North Carolina 90 vs. NC State 82
- Feb 10, 2018 - North Carolina 96 vs. NC State 89
- Jan 27, 2018 - NC State 95 vs. North Carolina 91
- Feb 15, 2017 - North Carolina 97 vs. NC State 73
- Jan 08, 2017 - North Carolina 107 vs. NC State 56
- Feb 24, 2016 - North Carolina 80 vs. NC State 68
- Jan 16, 2016 - North Carolina 67 vs. NC State 55