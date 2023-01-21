Who's Playing
NC State @ North Carolina
Current Records: NC State 15-4; North Carolina 13-6
What to Know
The North Carolina Tar Heels are 12-2 against the NC State Wolfpack since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. UNC and NC State will face off in an ACC battle at 5 p.m. ET at Dean E. Smith Center. The Tar Heels are out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.
UNC netted a 72-64 win over the Boston College Eagles on Tuesday. It was another big night for UNC's forward Armando Bacot, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 16 rebounds.
Meanwhile, NC State strolled past the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the matchup 78-66. The Wolfpack got double-digit scores from four players: guard Terquavion Smith (25), guard Jarkel Joiner (19), guard Casey Morsell (12), and forward DJ Burns (10).
The Tar Heels are now 13-6 while NC State sits at 15-4. UNC is 9-3 after wins this year, NC State 10-4.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
North Carolina have won 12 out of their last 14 games against NC State.
- Feb 26, 2022 - North Carolina 84 vs. NC State 74
- Jan 29, 2022 - North Carolina 100 vs. NC State 80
- Jan 23, 2021 - North Carolina 86 vs. NC State 76
- Dec 22, 2020 - NC State 79 vs. North Carolina 76
- Feb 25, 2020 - North Carolina 85 vs. NC State 79
- Jan 27, 2020 - North Carolina 75 vs. NC State 65
- Feb 05, 2019 - North Carolina 113 vs. NC State 96
- Jan 08, 2019 - North Carolina 90 vs. NC State 82
- Feb 10, 2018 - North Carolina 96 vs. NC State 89
- Jan 27, 2018 - NC State 95 vs. North Carolina 91
- Feb 15, 2017 - North Carolina 97 vs. NC State 73
- Jan 08, 2017 - North Carolina 107 vs. NC State 56
- Feb 24, 2016 - North Carolina 80 vs. NC State 68
- Jan 16, 2016 - North Carolina 67 vs. NC State 55