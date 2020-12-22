The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels and the NC State Wolfpack are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at PNC Arena. NC State is 4-1 overall and 3-0 at home, while the Tar Heels are 5-2 overall and 0-1 on the road. UNC enters Tuesday's rivalry averaging 74.1 points per game. NC State, meanwhile, is scoring 81.8 points per contest.

The Tar Heels are favored by 1.5-points in the latest NC State vs. North Carolina odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 146.5.



Here are several college basketball odds for UNC vs. NC State:

NC State vs. North Carolina spread: NC State +1.5

NC State vs. North Carolina over-under: 146.5 points

NC State vs. North Carolina money line: UNC -125, NC State +105

What you need to know about NC State

The Wolfpack had enough points to win and then some against the Campbell Fighting Camels this past Saturday, taking their game 69-50. NC State's forward Jericole Hellems was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 19 points and five assists in addition to seven boards. For the season, Hellems is averaging 13.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

NC State has also been dominant on its home floor. In fact, the Wolfpack are 5-0 in their last five home games. However, NC State is 0-5 against the spread in its last five meetings against the Tar Heels.

What you need to know about North Carolina

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between UNC and the Kentucky Wildcats this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as UNC wrapped it up with a 75-63 victory. Four players on UNC scored in the double digits: Forward Armando Bacot (14), Guard Kerwin Walton (13), Forward Garrison Brooks (11), and Guard Caleb Love (11).

The Tar Heels have also had a ton of success against the Wolfpack in recent years. In fact, UNC is 9-1 in its last 10 meetings against NC State. However, UNC has struggled against conference foes, winning just six of its last 20 games against an opponent from the ACC.

