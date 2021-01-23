The NC State Wolfpack and the North Carolina Tar Heels will face off in an ACC clash at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Dean E. Smith Center. UNC is 9-5 overall and 5-0 at home while the Wolfpack are 6-4 overall and 0-3 on the road. North Carolina has dominated the in-state rivalry and enter Saturday's matchup having won and covered the spread in eight of the last 10 head-to-head matchups.

However, the Wolfpack did score a 79-76 upset win as 2.5-point underdogs on Dec. 22 to break a five-game streak where they lost and failed to cover to their rivals. The Tar Heels are favored by six points at home in the latest North Carolina vs. NC State odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 148.5. Before entering any NC State vs. North Carolina picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UNC vs. NC State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for NC State vs. UNC:

North Carolina vs. NC State spread: North Carolina -6

North Carolina vs. NC State over-under: 148.5 points

North Carolina vs. NC State money line: North Carolina -260, NC State +210

Latest Odds: North Carolina Tar Heels -6 Bet Now

What you need to know about North Carolina

UNC was able to grind out a solid victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Wednesday, winning 80-73. The Tar Heels' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Caleb Love led the charge as he had 20 points.

North Carolina forced 19 Wake Forest turnovers in the victory with five different Tar Heels players registering at least two steals. The Tar Heels are now 5-1 straight up when they win the turnover battle and taking care of the basketball will be critical after they turned the ball over 18 times during a loss to NC State last month.

What you need to know about NC State

Meanwhile, the Wolfpack took a serious blow against the Florida State Seminoles last Wednesday, falling 105-73. Guard Shakeel Moore had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only six points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court. However, Moore did have 17 points off the bench in the December win over North Carolina and Devon Daniels led all scorers in that game with 21 points.

A pair of numbers to consider in this matchup: UNC has allowed its opponents an average of 8.8 steals per game, the 12th most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for UNC, NC State ranks 13th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 9.3 on average.

How to make North Carolina vs. NC State picks

The model has simulated North Carolina vs. NC State 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins North Carolina vs. NC State? And which side of the spread hits in nearly 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.