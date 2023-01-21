NC State will try to extend its four-game winning streak when it travels to North Carolina on Saturday evening. The Wolfpack have won a pair of road games during their winning streak, beating Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech. UNC has won four of its last five games, beating Boston College in a 72-64 final on Tuesday.

Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. ET. The Tar Heels are favored by 5.5 points in the latest North Carolina vs. NC State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 153.5. Before entering any NC State vs. North Carolina picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 11 of the season 41-21 on all top-rated college basketball picks, returning more than $1,200 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on North Carolina vs. NC State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for UNC vs. NC State:

North Carolina vs. NC State spread: North Carolina -5.5

North Carolina vs. NC State over/under: 154 points

North Carolina vs. NC State money line: North Carolina -225, NC State +185

North Carolina vs. NC State picks: See picks here

Why North Carolina can cover

North Carolina's only loss since Dec. 30 came on the road against then-No. 13 Virginia, as it has won four of its five games during the 2023 portion of its schedule. The Tar Heels cruised to an 80-59 win at Louisville last Saturday before adding a win against Boston College on Tuesday. They have been untouchable at home this season, winning all nine of their games at the Dean Dome.

Big man Armando Bacot scored 20 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in the win over Boston College, putting him 17 rebounds away from breaking Tyler Hansbrough's school record for career rebounds (1,219). Bacot is averaging a double-double this season with 17.6 points and 11.2 rebounds. UNC has won and covered the spread in eight of the last nine meetings between these teams.

Why NC State can cover

NC State is riding a four-game winning streak coming into this matchup, picking up wins over then-No. 16 Duke and then-No. 16 Miami during that stretch. The Wolfpack have won road games against Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech as well. They had four players score in double figures during their win against the Yellow Jackets, with Terquavion Smith pouring in 25 points and dishing out five assists.

The Wolfpack shot 50.9% from the floor and held Georgia Tech to just a 9.5% clip from 3-point territory. Smith leads NC State with 19.1 points, 4.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game, while Jarkel Joiner is scoring 16.2 points and Casey Morsell is adding 12.9 points. North Carolina has been overvalued by the betting market, covering the spread twice in its last seven games.

How to make NC State vs. North Carolina picks

The model has simulated North Carolina vs. NC State 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins NC State vs. North Carolina? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is 41-21 on its top-rated college basketball picks this season, and find out.