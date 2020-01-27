North Carolina vs. NC State odds, line: College basketball picks, Jan. 27 predictions from model on 6-2 run

The North Carolina Tar Heels will look to turn their fortunes around when they take on the North Carolina State Wolfpack on Monday at Raleigh, N.C., in ACC play. The Tar Heels (9-10), who are tied for 13th place with Wake Forest in the ACC at 2-6, are 1-4 on the road, while the Wolfpack (14-6), who are tied for fifth with Virginia Tech in the conference at 5-4, are 11-1 at home. Tip-off from PNC Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET.

UNC snapped a five-game losing streak with a 94-71 win over Miami on Saturday. The Wolfpack are 5.5-point favorites in the latest North Carolina vs. NC State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 146. Before making any NC State vs. UNC picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 12 of the 2019-20 season on a 6-2 run on top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen some handsome returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on North Carolina vs. NC State. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for NC State vs. UNC:

North Carolina vs. NC State spread: North Carolina State -5.5

North Carolina vs. NC State over-under: 146 points

North Carolina vs. NC State money line: North Carolina +207, North Carolina State -263

UNC: Leads the nation in total rebounds at 43.6 per game

NCST: 14-4 against unranked opponents

Why NC State can cover

North Carolina State has been on a roll of late, and had a three-game winning streak snapped on Saturday in a 64-58 loss at Georgia Tech. The Wolfpack, who are 4-3 in January, have won nine of 13 games. The Wolfpack are looking for their third straight winning season and 14th since 2000-01.

Senior guard C.J. Bryce leads the Wolfpack in scoring at 13.9 points per game and is averaging 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Bryce, who was held scoreless at Georgia Tech and who fouled out after playing 26 minutes, will look to rebound against the Tar Heels. In two career games against North Carolina, Bryce is averaging 14 points per game. He has scored in double figures in seven of nine.

Why North Carolina can cover

Even so, the Wolfpack aren't a lock to cover the North Carolina vs. NC State spread. Though this season has been derailed by injuries, the Tar Heels are getting close to the return of Cole Anthony, who has missed over a month of action after having surgery for a torn meniscus in his right knee on Dec. 17. His status for Monday's hasn't been confirmed, but there's at least a chance he takes the floor. If he doesn't play, look for junior forward Garrison Brooks to continue to pick up the slack. He is averaging 15.1 points and has scored in double figures in each of the last 10 games, including 28 at Virginia Tech on Wednesday.

How to make North Carolina vs. NC State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total as the simulations says Brooks will be held to more than two points under his average, while North Carolina State's Markell Johnson is expected to score eight less points than his 21-point performance on Saturday against Georgia Tech. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins North Carolina vs. NC State? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the NC State vs. UNC spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $2,700 on its college basketball picks the last three years, and find out.