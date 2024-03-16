The top-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels (27-6) will face rival North Carolina State (21-14) in the 2024 ACC Tournament title game on Saturday night. UNC closed the regular season on a six-game winning streak, and it has added wins over No. 9 seed Florida State and No. 4 seed Pittsburgh in the conference tournament. The Tar Heels jumped Tennessee and Arizona for the final No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, according to most projections. NC State kept its NCAA Tournament hopes alive with an overtime win over Virginia in the semifinals, which was its fourth win in four days.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The Tar Heels are favored by 9 points in the latest North Carolina vs. NC State odds, while the over/under is 145 points, per SportsLine consensus.

North Carolina vs. North Carolina State spread: North Carolina -9

North Carolina vs. North Carolina State over/under: 145 points

North Carolina vs. North Carolina State money line: North Carolina -444, NC State +337

Why North Carolina can cover

This rivalry has been lopsided for years, with North Carolina winning six of the last seven meetings and covering the spread in 10 of the last 13 matchups. The Tar Heels won six consecutive games to close the regular season, including a win at then-No. 9 Duke to clinch the ACC regular-season title. They opened the conference tournament with a 92-67 win over No. 9 seed Florida State, as ACC Player of the Year RJ Davis scored 18 points on 7 of 15 shooting.

Davis had another big game in the semifinals, scoring 25 points to lead North Carolina to a 72-65 win over Pittsburgh on Friday. Senior forward Armando Bacot posted a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds, shooting 8 of 13 from the floor. The Tar Heels have covered the spread in eight of their last 10 Saturday games, and they are trying to secure a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Why NC State can cover

NC State lost four straight games to close the regular season, including a 79-70 loss at North Carolina. However, the Wolfpack covered the spread as 11-point road underdogs, as junior guard Jayden Taylor scored 22 points in 27 minutes off the bench. NC State is trying to win for the fifth time in five days after taking down Louisville, Syracuse, Duke and Virginia so far this week.

How to make North Carolina vs. NC State picks

