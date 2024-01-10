The top teams in the ACC standings will square off in a rivalry tilt on Wednesday night when North Carolina State (11-3) hosts No. 7 North Carolina (11-3). The Wolfpack have won four straight games since their loss to then-No. 12 Tennessee in mid-December, with their latest victory being a 76-60 final against Virginia on Saturday. UNC is riding a four-game winning streak of its own, beating then-No. 7 Oklahoma and then-No. 16 Clemson during that stretch. This is the final game of a three-game road trip for the Tar Heels.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at PNC Arena. The Tar Heels are favored by 3.5 points in the latest NC State vs. North Carolina odds, while the over/under is 154.5 points.

North Carolina State vs. North Carolina spread: UNC -3.5

North Carolina State vs. North Carolina over/under: 154.5 points

North Carolina State vs. North Carolina money line: UNC -170, NC State +142

Why NC State can cover

North Carolina State has won seven of its last eight games, including each of its first three in ACC play to jump to the top of the standings. The Wolfpack are coming off one of their most impressive performances of the season, cruising to a 76-60 win over Virginia as 1.5-point favorites on Saturday. Freshman guard Dennis Parker Jr. and junior guard Jayden Taylor each scored 15 points in a balanced effort.

Senior guard DJ Horne filled up the stat sheet as well, finishing with 14 points, six rebounds and three assists. Horne leads four double-digit scorers with 14.4 points per game, while Taylor is adding 13.1 points and senior forward DJ Burns Jr. is chipping in 12.6 points. NC State is riding an eight-game home winning streak and has covered the spread in six of its last nine games against ACC teams.

Why North Carolina can cover

North Carolina has dominated this rivalry in recent years, winning and covering the spread in nine of the last 11 head-to-head meetings. The Tar Heels have also covered the spread in four of their last five games this season, including a 65-55 win at then-No. 16 Clemson on Saturday. Veteran big man Armando Bacot posted a double-double with 14 points and 16 rebounds to help North Carolina spring the upset as a 3-point road underdog.

Guard RJ Davis leads the ACC in scoring with 20.6 points per game, while Bacot tops the league in rebounding with 11.1 per game. Junior forward Harrison Ingram (13.1) and senior guard Cormac Ryan (11.0) are both scoring in double figures as well. The Tar Heels have 13 victories in their last 16 trips to NC State. See which team to pick here.

