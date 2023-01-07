Who's Playing
Notre Dame @ North Carolina
Current Records: Notre Dame 8-7; North Carolina 10-5
What to Know
The North Carolina Tar Heels and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 11:30 a.m. ET Jan. 7 at Dean E. Smith Center. UNC is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.
The Tar Heels were able to grind out a solid victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Wednesday, winning 88-79. UNC's guard RJ Davis looked sharp as he shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 27 points.
Meanwhile, Notre Dame came up short against the Boston College Eagles on Tuesday, falling 70-63. Despite the loss, Notre Dame got a solid performance out of guard Dane Goodwin, who had 16 points in addition to six boards.
UNC is now 10-5 while the Fighting Irish sit at 8-7. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Tar Heels are 30th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.9 on average. Notre Dame has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.10% from the floor on average, which is the 25th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
North Carolina have won nine out of their last 12 games against Notre Dame.
- Jan 05, 2022 - Notre Dame 78 vs. North Carolina 73
- Mar 10, 2021 - North Carolina 101 vs. Notre Dame 59
- Jan 02, 2021 - North Carolina 66 vs. Notre Dame 65
- Feb 17, 2020 - Notre Dame 77 vs. North Carolina 76
- Nov 06, 2019 - North Carolina 76 vs. Notre Dame 65
- Jan 15, 2019 - North Carolina 75 vs. Notre Dame 69
- Feb 12, 2018 - North Carolina 83 vs. Notre Dame 66
- Jan 13, 2018 - North Carolina 69 vs. Notre Dame 68
- Feb 05, 2017 - North Carolina 83 vs. Notre Dame 76
- Mar 27, 2016 - North Carolina 88 vs. Notre Dame 74
- Mar 11, 2016 - North Carolina 78 vs. Notre Dame 47
- Feb 06, 2016 - Notre Dame 80 vs. North Carolina 76