Who's Playing

Notre Dame @ North Carolina

Current Records: Notre Dame 8-7; North Carolina 10-5

What to Know

The North Carolina Tar Heels and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 11:30 a.m. ET Jan. 7 at Dean E. Smith Center. UNC is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

The Tar Heels were able to grind out a solid victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Wednesday, winning 88-79. UNC's guard RJ Davis looked sharp as he shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 27 points.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame came up short against the Boston College Eagles on Tuesday, falling 70-63. Despite the loss, Notre Dame got a solid performance out of guard Dane Goodwin, who had 16 points in addition to six boards.

UNC is now 10-5 while the Fighting Irish sit at 8-7. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Tar Heels are 30th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.9 on average. Notre Dame has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.10% from the floor on average, which is the 25th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET

Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Carolina have won nine out of their last 12 games against Notre Dame.