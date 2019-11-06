North Carolina vs. Notre Dame odds: 2019 college basketball picks, Nov. 6 predictions from advanced model

It's an early ACC showdown when the Notre Dame Fighting Irish head to Chapel Hill to take on the ninth-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels on Wednesday. The Tar Heels are looking to replace five of the top six scorers from last season's Sweet 16 team. The Irish are simply seeking positive signs as they try to rebound from a dismal 14-19 campaign, but they still have top scorer John Mooney, who averaged a double-double last season. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at the Dean E Smith Center. The Tar Heels are 10.5-point favorites in the latest North Carolina vs. Notre Dame odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 152. Before making any Notre Dame vs. North Carolina picks of your own, be sure to see the latest college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows the Tar Heels will have a new look. Garrison Brooks is the top returner, averaging 7.9 points and 5.6 rebounds last season. He will be joined by a freshman class headlined by Cole Anthony. The 6-foot-3 recruit will start at point guard and is projected to become one of the top players in the nation. Graduate transfer guard Christian Keeling also is expected to start after averaging 18.7 points and 6.9 rebounds for Charleston Southern last season.

Armando Bacot, a 6-foot-10 forward and five-star recruit, is expected to contribute heavily, and guards Anthony Harris and Jeremiah Francis will be in the mix, though both are banged up. Senior guard Brandon Robinson and forward Sterling Manley will miss the game with injuries. That could mean plenty of minutes for a player like Andrew Platek, who appeared in 32 games last season off the bench.

But just because the Tar Heels have an elite recruiting class doesn't mean they will cover the North Carolina vs. Notre Dame spread on Wednesday.

Mooney broke out last season, averaging 14.1 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. He had a double-double last season against UNC with 16 points and 19 rebounds in a 75-69 loss. The Irish are expected to get a boost from the return of guard Rex Pflueger, who averaged 8.0 points, 4.1 assists, and 1.7 steals in 10 games.

The Irish are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between the teams. Last season was just the third time in Mike Brey's 23-year coaching career that one of his teams finished with a losing record. Each time, his teams won at least 20 games the following season. Notre Dame has seven of its top eight scorers back and lost only two players who averaged double-digit minutes last season.

