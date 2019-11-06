North Carolina vs. Notre Dame odds: 2019 college basketball picks, Nov. 6 predictions from dialed-in model

The Tar Heels will get the first test of their revamped roster when No. 9 North Carolina hosts the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in an early ACC matchup on Wednesday night. UNC had another top-10 recruiting class and the Heels will rely heavily on incoming freshmen. The jewel of the class is Cole Anthony, a guard coach Roy Williams has said may be the best point guard he has ever recruited. He will run the point for a young team that lost five of its six top scorers from last season's Sweet 16 squad. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at the Dean E. Smith Center. The Tar Heels are 9.5-point favorites in the latest North Carolina vs. Notre Dame odds, off a point from the opener, while the over-under is 147.5. Before considering any Notre Dame vs. North Carolina picks of your own, listen to the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows North Carolina is 24-7 all-time against Notre Dame and has won six straight. Plus, the home team is 6-2 against the spread in their last eight matchups. The focus is likely to be on Anthony, but graduate transfer Christian Keeling should also play a major role. The first-team All-Big South guard averaged 18.7 points and 6.9 rebounds and made 81 three-pointers for Charleston Southern last season. Fellow transfer Justin Pierce (William and Mary) will be in the frontcourt rotation.

The Tar Heels also have key reserves who are likely to get more playing time, including junior forward Garrison Brooks, who averaged 7.9 points and 5.6 rebounds last season, and sophomore guard Leaky Black, who showed versatility when healthy.

But just because the Tar Heels have an elite recruiting class doesn't mean they will cover the North Carolina vs. Notre Dame spread on Wednesday.

Mooney broke out last season, averaging 14.1 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. He had a double-double last season against UNC with 16 points and 19 rebounds in a 75-69 loss. The Irish are expected to get a boost from the return of guard Rex Pflueger, who averaged 8.0 points, 4.1 assists, and 1.7 steals in 10 games.

The Irish are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between the teams. Last season was just the third time in Mike Brey's 23-year coaching career that one of his teams finished with a losing record. Each time, his teams won at least 20 games the following season. Notre Dame has seven of its top eight scorers back and lost only two players who averaged double-digit minutes last season.

