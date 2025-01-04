ACC rivals face off in college basketball action on Saturday as the North Carolina Tar Heels (8-6, 1-1) visit the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-6, 1-1) on CBS and Paramount+. The Tar Heels are off to a bumpy start this season and are coming off of a disappointing in-conference loss, falling 83-70 to Louisville on New Year's Day. The Fighting Irish are also looking to get back on track after they lost 86-75 to Georgia Tech their last time out.

Tipoff is set for noon ET at Joyce Center in South Bend. The latest Notre Dame vs. North Carolina odds from SportsLine consensus list the Tar Heels as a 4.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 156.5.

Notre Dame vs. North Carolina date: Saturday, Jan. 4

Notre Dame vs. North Carolina time: Noon ET

For Notre Dame vs. North Carolina, the model is backing the Fighting Irish to cover the spread (+4.5). North Carolina has won 30 of 39 meetings against Notre Dame, but the Tar Heels are 1-3 as an unranked team visiting South Bend. The Tar Heels could also be at a disadvantage if they are still missing guard Seth Trimble (upper body), who is averaging 14.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and a team-leading 1.3 steals per game.

To combat a thin Tar Heels defense, the Fighting Irish will lean on forward Tae Davis, who shot from 62% and averaged 23.6 points and 7.7 rebounds over his last three games. The model is calling for an extremely tight game and it loves the value Notre Dame is getting with 4.5 points as the Irish cover well over 60% of the time. Stream the game here.

