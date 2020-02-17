North Carolina vs. Notre Dame odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 17 predictions from proven model

The North Carolina Tar Heels and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Notre Dame is 15-10 overall and 12-3 at home, while UNC is 10-15 overall and 2-6 on the road. North Carolina has lost five consecutive games. Notre Dame is trying to avoid a third consecutive loss. The Fighting Irish are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Notre Dame vs. North Carolina odds, while the over-under is set at 147.5. Before entering any UNC vs. Notre Dame picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.





Notre Dame vs. North Carolina spread: Notre Dame -3.5

Notre Dame vs. North Carolina over-under: 147.5 points

Notre Dame vs. North Carolina money line: Notre Dame -169, North Carolina 134

What you need to know about Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish lost to the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils this past Saturday, Juwan Durham had 21 points. Duke scored 52 of the game's 80 points in the second half. Duke also held Notre Dame to a season-low five 3-pointers in 21 attempts. The Irish hadn't lost by more than five points since December 4.

What you need to know about North Carolina

UNC fell 64-62 to the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday. Garrison Brooks had 20 points along with five boards. Virginia hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds remaining. Cole Anthony had 17 points. The Tar Heels remained winless in February, starting off their second month in a row with five consecutive defeats. North Carolina has lost five straight games by three points or fewer.





