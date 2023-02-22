The North Carolina Tar Heels will try to improve their NCAA Tournament resume when they face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Wednesday night. North Carolina entered the season as the favorite to cut down the nets, but it currently finds itself on the wrong side of the bubble in most projections. Notre Dame has lost five straight games and is trying to avoid finishing in last place in the ACC standings.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Tar Heels are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Notre Dame vs. North Carolina odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 148.

Notre Dame vs. North Carolina spread: Notre Dame +6.5

Notre Dame vs. North Carolina over/under: 148 points

Notre Dame vs. North Carolina money line: Notre Dame +228, North Carolina -285

Why Notre Dame can cover

North Carolina was viewed as the favorite to win the title this season, so fading the Tar Heels has been a very profitable move over the past month. They have lost all eight of their games against Quadrant 1 opponents this season and have only covered the spread once in their last seven games. Backing them on the road has been an even worse decision, as they have only covered once in their last nine road contests.

The Tar Heels have lost five of their last six games outright, falling to North Carolina State on Sunday after allowing the Wolfpack to hit nine straight shots down the stretch. Notre Dame is coming off a pair of competitive outings, losing to Duke by four points and to Virginia by two points. The Fighting Irish were 12-point underdogs in both games, easily covering the spread in those losses.

Why North Carolina can cover

While North Carolina has certainly been in a funk, each of its last six losses have come by single digits. The Tar Heels led NC State by six points midway through the second half before failing to seal the deal. Notre Dame is the perfect opponent to get back on track against, as the Fighting Irish have lost five in a row and nine of their last 10.

The Tar Heels already picked up one comfortable win against Notre Dame this season in an 81-64 final on Jan. 7. Armando Bacot scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, helping his team win the rebounding battle by a tally of 45-32. North Carolina has won 10 of the last 12 meetings between these teams and has covered the spread in four of the last six matchups.

