The seventh-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels can lock up a share of the ACC championship when they take on the visiting Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Tuesday night. The Fighting Irish (12-17, 7-11 ACC), who have won two straight and five of six, are looking to snap a five-game losing streak at the Dean Smith Center. The Tar Heels (23-6, 15-3 ACC), who have won four in a row, beat Notre Dame 63-59 in their last meeting on Feb. 22, 2023. The Fighting Irish are 2-8 on the road this season, while North Carolina is 13-1 at home.

Tioff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Chapel Hill, N.C. UNC leads the all-time series 27-9, including an 8-1 edge in games played in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels are 15-point favorites in the latest Notre Dame vs. North Carolina odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 138. Before making any North Carolina vs. Notre Dame picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on UNC vs. Notre Dame and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Notre Dame vs. UNC:

North Carolina spread: North Carolina -15

North Carolina over/under: 138 points

North Carolina money line: North Carolina -1481, Notre Dame +838

ND: The Fighting Irish have hit the game total under in 20 of their last 31 games (+8.00 units)

UNC: The Tar Heels have won 12 of their last 15 games at home (+5.90 units on ML)

Why North Carolina can cover

Senior guard R.J. Davis, who has started all 29 games for the Tar Heels this season, has been on a roll. He has reached double-digit scoring in 28 games, including 26 in a row, and scored a season-high 42 in a 75-71 win against Miami on Feb. 26. He followed that up with a 14-point, seven-rebound and five-assist effort in a 79-70 win over North Carolina State on Saturday. For the year, he is averaging 21.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals. He is connecting on 42.9% of his field goals, including a blistering 41.1% from 3-point range, and 89.2% from the foul line.

Another dominant performer for UNC has been fifth-year senior Armando Bacot. He has registered 14 double-doubles, including a 10-point and 13-rebound performance in the 54-44 win at Virginia on Feb. 24. He had 25 points and 12 rebounds in a 96-81 thumping of Virginia Tech on Feb. 17. In 29 starts, he is averaging 14 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 blocks in 30.1 minutes of action. See which team to pick here.

Why Notre Dame can cover

Freshman guard Markus Burton continues his impressive play for the Fighting Irish. In Saturday's 69-62 win over Clemson, Burton poured in 21 points, while adding six rebounds and four assists. He had 31 points, four steals, three rebounds and three assists in a 70-65 victory over Wake Forest on Feb. 27, and in 11 road games this year, he is averaging 16.5 points. For the season, in 29 games, all starts, Burton is averaging 17.3 points, 4.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds and two steals in 33.5 minutes.

Another bright spot on offense for Notre Dame has been freshman guard Braeden Shrewsberry, who has played in all 29 games with 11 starts. He has reached double-figure scoring in three out of the last four games, including a 23-point and four-rebound effort in a 72-50 win at Louisville on Feb. 21. He scored a season-high 25 points in a 75-68 overtime win at Georgia Tech on Jan. 9. In 27.7 minutes of action, he is averaging 10 points and 2.5 rebounds. See which team to pick here.

