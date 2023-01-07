The North Carolina Tar Heels aim to maintain an upward trajectory on Saturday. The Tar Heels have won five of the last six games, and UNC hosts the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first tip of the day. The game is set for Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, where the Tar Heels are 7-0 this season. Notre Dame is 8-7 overall and 0-4 in conference play to begin the 2022-23 campaign.

Tip-off is at 11:30 a.m. ET in Chapel Hill. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Tar Heels as 12.5-point home favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 145 in the latest Notre Dame vs. North Carolina odds.

Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Notre Dame vs. UNC:

North Carolina vs. Notre Dame spread: UNC -12.5

North Carolina vs. Notre Dame over/under: 145 points

North Carolina vs. Notre Dame money line: UNC -900, Notre Dame +600

ND: The Fighting Irish are 0-4 against the spread in road/neutral games

UNC: The Tar Heels are 3-4 against the spread in home games

Why Notre Dame can cover

Notre Dame brings a very strong offense to the table. The Fighting Irish have five players averaging in double figures, with Notre Dame posting a top-10 turnover rate (14.5%) in the country. Notre Dame is also strong in perimeter shooting, including 37.7% from 3-point range and a 78.3% at the free throw line. North Carolina struggles to a 16.2% turnover creation rate that ranks outside the top 300 nationally, and the Tar Heels allow opponents to shoot 34.6% from 3-point range.

Notre Dame also has strong defensive characteristics, headlined by a top-10 national mark in free throw rate allowed. The Fighting Irish also secure almost 76% of available defensive rebounds and hold opponents to 31.8% shooting from beyond the 3-point arc. North Carolina's offense is excellent, but the Tar Heels make only 31.3% of 3-point attempts.

Why North Carolina can cover

North Carolina's offense is tremendous, headlined by two-time All-ACC big man Armando Bacot. He is averaging 18.6 points and 11.1 rebounds per game this season, and Bacot is putting up 24.3 points on 63% shooting over the last four games. UNC is in the top 12 in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency, and the Tar Heels are in the top 20 in free throw creation rate and turnover rate (15.6%). North Carolina is excellent in offensive rebound rate (29.2%), and the Tar Heels are shooting 54.1% from 2-point range and 74.2% at the free throw line.

The Tar Heels are also facing a vulnerable defensive team in Notre Dame, with the Fighting Irish landing outside the top 200 in adjusted defensive efficiency. Notre Dame is No. 360 in the country in turnover creation rate (13.5%) while also posting a paltry 6.7% steal rate, and opponents are shooting more than 53% inside the arc against the Fighting Irish.

