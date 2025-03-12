The 2025 ACC Tournament continues on Wednesday and one second-round matchup will pit the North Carolina Tar Heels against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. UNC is 20-12 overall this season and earned the No. 5 seed in the conference tournament after going 13-7 in the ACC while Notre Dame (15-17, 8-12) is the No. 12 seed. These programs met on Jan. 4 in South Bend and the Tar Heels scored a 74-73 victory, but the Irish did cover the spread as 3.5-point home underdogs.

For Wednesday's matchup, tipoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. The Tar Heels are 9.5-point favorites in the latest North Carolina vs. Notre Dame odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 147.5. Before making any Notre Dame vs. North Carolina picks or 2025 ACC Tournament bets, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times.

Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Notre Dame vs. UNC:

North Carolina vs. Notre Dame spread: UNC -9.5

North Carolina vs. Notre Dame over/under: 147.5 points

North Carolina vs. Notre Dame money line: UNC -524, ND +392

North Carolina vs. Notre Dame picks:

North Carolina vs. Notre Dame streaming:

Why you should back North Carolina

Generally speaking, a 20-win season and a 13-7 record in the ACC is enough to get a team into the NCAA Tournament. However, North Carolina finds itself very firmly on the bubble due in large part to a 1-11 record in Quad 1 games. CBS Sports bracketologist currently lists the Tar Heels as one of his first four teams out, so this is a program that probably has work to do in the 2025 ACC Tournament.

North Carolina did close out the regular season with wins in six of its last seven games and last year's ACC Player of the Year RJ Davis is finally starting to heat up after a season where he didn't shoot the ball well from the 3-point line. He's 13-of-24 from beyond the arc over his last four games. Meanwhile, Ian Jackson had 27 points in North Carolina's win over Notre Dame on Jan. 4.

Why you should back Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish hit some rough patches in Micah Shrewsbury's second season at the helm, but Notre Dame is on a three-game winning streak entering Wednesday and already earned a 55-54 win over Pittsburgh in the first round of the 2025 ACC Tournament. Markus Burton had 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and four steals in the victory and he had 43 points in a quadruple overtime win over California on Saturday.

Burton is averaging 21.7 points per game this season and he had 23 points off the bench when Notre Dame covered in a loss to North Carolina on Jan. 4. The Irish have covered in two of their last three head-to-head matchups with the Tar Heels and are 4-0 against the spread on neutral floors this year.

How to make North Carolina vs. Notre Dame picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 151 combined points.

So who wins Notre Dame vs. North Carolina in the 2025 ACC Tournament?