North Carolina vs. Ohio State: CBS Sports Classic TV channel, streaming online, line
In the CBS Sports Classic, the Tar Heels get a shot at the Buckeyes after a big upset to Wofford
The reigning national champion North Carolina Tar Heels get a shot at redemption on Saturday, just three days after falling to Wofford in the biggest upset of the college basketball season. They'll face an uptick in competition against the Ohio State Buckeyes, and will duke it out on a neutral floor to kick off game one of the CBS Sports Classic doubleheader in New Orleans.
On the other side of the aisle, this is a chance for the Buckeyes to catch the Tar Heels while they're done. Winners of five straight after a shaky 5-3 start, the Jae-Sean Tate-Keita Bates-Diop lethal duo gives them a punchers chance to come out on top as slight underdogs.
Viewing information
- When: Saturday, 1:30 pm ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
- TV: CBS
- Streaming: CBSSports.com or on the CBS Sports App
Odds and analysis
- Latest line via SportsLine: UNC -7
- Prediction: Despite a brutal home loss to Wofford this week, I think North Carolina has the gumption to rebound with a win here -- but the Bucks will keep it within the spread and make them earn it. Pick: Ohio State +7
-
UCLA suspends Riley, Hill for season
The two players were initially suspended indefinitely
-
Trae Young shines again as OU rolls
Just three days after he tied an NCAA assist record, Young drops 31 and 12 in blowout of N...
-
How to watch Kentucky-UCLA
How to watch when the Wildcats and Bruins square off in the second game of the CBS Sports...
-
Friday's updated Top 25 (and 1)
While you sleeping, the Zags fell to the Aztecs and fall in Friday's Top 25 (and 1)
-
The 20 most surprising storylines so far
From Arizona State's success to Trae Young mania, here are 20 things no one saw coming
-
Brothers lead Bennett Koch to N. Iowa
Adam and Jake Koch were also stars at UNI, where their youngest brother is thriving
Add a Comment