North Carolina vs. Ohio State: CBS Sports Classic TV channel, streaming online, line

The reigning national champion North Carolina Tar Heels get a shot at redemption on Saturday, just three days after falling to Wofford in the biggest upset of the college basketball season. They'll face an uptick in competition against the Ohio State Buckeyes, and will duke it out on a neutral floor to kick off game one of the CBS Sports Classic doubleheader in New Orleans.

On the other side of the aisle, this is a chance for the Buckeyes to catch the Tar Heels while they're done. Winners of five straight after a shaky 5-3 start, the Jae-Sean Tate-Keita Bates-Diop lethal duo gives them a punchers chance to come out on top as slight underdogs.

Viewing information

When : Saturday, 1:30 pm ET



: Saturday, 1:30 pm ET Where : Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.



: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. TV : CBS



: CBS Streaming: CBSSports.com or on the CBS Sports App



Odds and analysis