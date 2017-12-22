North Carolina vs. Ohio State: CBS Sports Classic TV channel, streaming online, line

In the CBS Sports Classic, the Tar Heels get a shot at the Buckeyes after a big upset to Wofford

The reigning national champion North Carolina Tar Heels get a shot at redemption on Saturday, just three days after falling to Wofford in the biggest upset of the college basketball season. They'll face an uptick in competition against the Ohio State Buckeyes, and will duke it out on a neutral floor to kick off game one of the CBS Sports Classic doubleheader in New Orleans.

On the other side of the aisle, this is a chance for the Buckeyes to catch the Tar Heels while they're done. Winners of five straight after a shaky 5-3 start, the Jae-Sean Tate-Keita Bates-Diop lethal duo gives them a punchers chance to come out on top as slight underdogs.

Viewing information

Odds and analysis

  • Latest line via SportsLine: UNC -7
  • Prediction: Despite a brutal home loss to Wofford this week, I think North Carolina has the gumption to rebound with a win here -- but the Bucks will keep it within the spread and make them earn it. Pick: Ohio State +7
