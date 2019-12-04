North Carolina vs. Ohio State odds: 2019 ACC/Big Ten Challenge picks, predictions from advanced model

It's a battle of top-10 teams when the sixth-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes face the seventh-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels in the 2019 Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Wednesday night. The Buckeyes are 7-0, while the Tar Heels are 6-1. Ohio State is led by forward Kaleb Wesson, who is a strong presence inside. UNC has relied on Cole Anthony, but the freshman could be slowed by a lower-leg injury, so Roy Williams will turn to a deep roster loaded with young talent. Tip-off is set for 9:30 p.m. ET at the Dean E. Smith Center. The Tar Heels are four-point favorites in the latest North Carolina vs. Ohio State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 136. Before considering any UNC vs. Ohio State picks of your own, scope out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

North Carolina vs. Ohio State spread: UNC -4

North Carolina vs. Ohio State over-under: 136

North Carolina vs. Ohio State money line: Tar Heels -189, Buckeyes +156

UNC: Tar Heels lead the nation with 49.7 rebounds per game.

OSU: Buckeyes allow just 52.7 points per game (sixth in the nation).

The model knows Anthony, the talented freshman who leads the team in scoring (20.7) and assists (4.0), was limping during a victory against Oregon in the last game, but hasn't missed any time. The Tar Heels have enough talent to cover him against the Buckeyes, who are 2-5-1 against the spread in their last eight against the ACC. Forwards Garrison Brooks and Armando Bacot are key pieces for UNC. Brooks is the second-leading scorer at 12.9 points per game, while Bacot is the top rebounder at 9.6 boards per contest.

But just because the Tar Heels are loaded with talent doesn't mean they will cover the Ohio State vs. North Carolina spread on Wednesday.

The Buckeyes are 15-7-1 against the spread in their last 23 Wednesday games. Wesson returned to OSU after testing the NBA draft waters and is averaging 12.7 points and 9.3 rebounds. Ohio State has six other players who average more than 20 minutes and seven points per game. Duane Washington Jr. is the primary outside shooter, making 14-of-27 from beyond the arc, and averages 10.1 points per game.

