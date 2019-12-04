North Carolina vs. Ohio State: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, line, tip time, preview

The third and final day of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge presents arguably one of the best matchups of the entire event as No. 6 Ohio State (7-0) travels to take on No. 7 North Carolina (6-1) at the historic Dean E. Smith Center. The Buckeyes have yet to be beaten this season, and it's no fluke. They lead all of Division I in scoring margin on the season and have only one game that was decided by fewer than 10 points.

North Carolina on the other hand has been flirting with fire. It won close over Alabama last week, lost to Michigan, then responded in its Battle 4 Atlantis finale with a close 78-74 win over Oregon.

Storylines

North Carolina: The Tar Heels started their season on a five-game winning streak highighted by home wins over Gardner-Webb, Notre Dame and Elon, as well as a neutral court win over Alabama. They came back to earth by falling short to red-hot Michigan in the Battle 4 Atlantis before rebounding with a nice win over Oregon to cap their participation in the event. If they can get both Armando Bacot and Cole Anthony to combine for 42 points as they did against Oregon, expect the Tar Heels to have the edge by a hair.

Ohio State: Only one team has given Ohio State even a semblance of a scare this season: Cincinnati. And that was in the season-opener. Since then the Buckeyes, on average, are winning by 28.5 points. That's the best scoring differential among all men's basketball teams at the Division I level.

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 4 | Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Location: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN.com

Game prediction, picks

Since the beginning of the 2015 season, UNC has only lost at home on six occasions. I'm not anticipating a seventh to come Wednesday night. In UNC's first real nonconference home game of the season, I expect the Dean E. Smith Center to be packed and the Tar Heels to ride that energy to a close -- but covering -- win. Pick: UNC -2.5