The No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels will take on the No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners at the 2023 Jumpman Invitational at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. Oklahoma is 10-0 overall, while UNC is 7-3 overall on the season. It's been 14 years since these programs locked horns and both Porter Moser and Hubert Davis are in their third seasons running their respective programs.

Oklahoma is 8-2 against the spread on the season while North Carolina is a disappointing 4-6 against the number while playing one of the nation's toughest schedules. The Tar Heels are favored by 3 points in the latest North Carolina vs. Oklahoma odds, and the over/under is 155.5 points. Before entering any Oklahoma vs. North Carolina picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Oklahoma vs. North Carolina spread: UNC -3

Oklahoma vs. North Carolina over/under: 155.5 points

Oklahoma vs. North Carolina money line: UNC -152, Oklahoma +128

What you need to know about Oklahoma

Oklahoma picked up another win on Saturday to keep its perfect season alive. The Sooners took their game at home with ease, bagging a 81-47 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix. Considering Oklahoma has won seven games by more than 20 points this season, Saturday's blowout was nothing new.

Among those leading the charge was Rivaldo Soares, who scored 13 points along with five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Otega Oweh, who scored 12 points and secured seven steals. After playing primarily off the bench last season, Oweh has stepped into a starring role and is averaging 14.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game.

What you need to know about North Carolina

Meanwhile, the Tar Heels took a 87-83 loss at the hands of the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday in their first game in 11 days. Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from RJ Davis, who scored 27 points and pulled down seven rebounds. Cormac Ryan was another key contributor, scoring 20 points.

Davis is averaging a career-best 21.6 points per game this season and has averaged 27.4 points per game over his last five contests. The Tar Heels rank 25th in the nation in scoring (84.9 ppg) but has struggled at times defensively, surrendering 75.0 points per game to rank 282nd in Division I.

