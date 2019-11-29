North Carolina vs. Oregon odds: 2019 college basketball picks, Battle 4 Atlantis predictions from proven model

Teams coming off a disappointing loss will look to regroup and collect a quality win and third place in the 2019 Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament at 11:30 a.m. ET at Imperial Arena in the Bahamas when the No. 6 North Carolina Tar Heels and No. 11 Oregon Ducks meet up. The Ducks are favored by 1.5 points in the latest UNC vs. Oregon odds, up half a point from the opening line. The over-under for total points scored is 135.5. Before locking in any North Carolina vs. Oregon picks, see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated UNC vs. Oregon 10,000 times and the results are in.

The model has taken into account that UNC saw its five-game winning streak to open the season get stopped in the semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis 2019 tournament on Thursday when Michigan used a 19-point run to pull off the upset. That outright upset moved UNC to just 1-5 on the season against the spread and 0-3 ATS when playing away from home.

The Tar Heels have been struggling, by their traditional lofty standards, on the offensive side. They've yet to score 80 points in a game this season, and they'll need some of their top scorers like Cole Anthony (21 ppg) or Garrison Brooks (13.5 ppg) to step up on Friday.

Oregon, meanwhile, pushed No. 8 Gonzaga into overtime in its semifinal matchup, but fell short 73-72. Guard Payton Pritchard led the way with 17 points, but he hit just 30.4 percent of his shots from the field. While the Ducks rank just 130th nationally in scoring defense (65.9 ppg), they've been strong on the other end, averaging 78.1 ppg. They scored 106 against Boise State earlier this season and topped 90 in a win over Memphis, so they certainly have the capability to post some big numbers against the Tar Heels on Friday.

Oregon (+4) did stay within the spread against Gonzaga, helping the Ducks move to an impressive 6-1 ATS mark on the year.

So who wins Oregon vs. UNC in the Battle 4 Atlantis 2019 third-place game?