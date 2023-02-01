Who's Playing
Pittsburgh @ North Carolina
Current Records: Pittsburgh 15-7; North Carolina 15-6
What to Know
After a three-game homestand, the Pittsburgh Panthers will be on the road. Pitt and the North Carolina Tar Heels will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Dean E. Smith Center. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.
It was a close one, but this past Saturday the Panthers sidestepped the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes for a 71-68 win. Among those leading the charge for Pitt was guard Jamarius Burton, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds along with seven assists.
Speaking of close games: UNC narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Syracuse Orange 72-68. UNC can attribute much of their success to forward Pete Nance, who had 21 points.
Pitt came out on top in a nail-biter against the Tar Heels in the teams' previous meeting last December, sneaking past 76-74. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Panthers since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
North Carolina have won seven out of their last 11 games against Pittsburgh.
- Dec 30, 2022 - Pittsburgh 76 vs. North Carolina 74
- Feb 16, 2022 - Pittsburgh 76 vs. North Carolina 67
- Jan 26, 2021 - North Carolina 75 vs. Pittsburgh 65
- Jan 18, 2020 - Pittsburgh 66 vs. North Carolina 52
- Jan 08, 2020 - Pittsburgh 73 vs. North Carolina 65
- Jan 05, 2019 - North Carolina 85 vs. Pittsburgh 60
- Feb 03, 2018 - North Carolina 96 vs. Pittsburgh 65
- Feb 25, 2017 - North Carolina 85 vs. Pittsburgh 67
- Jan 31, 2017 - North Carolina 80 vs. Pittsburgh 78
- Mar 10, 2016 - North Carolina 88 vs. Pittsburgh 71
- Feb 14, 2016 - North Carolina 85 vs. Pittsburgh 64