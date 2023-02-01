Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ North Carolina

Current Records: Pittsburgh 15-7; North Carolina 15-6

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Pittsburgh Panthers will be on the road. Pitt and the North Carolina Tar Heels will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Dean E. Smith Center. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

It was a close one, but this past Saturday the Panthers sidestepped the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes for a 71-68 win. Among those leading the charge for Pitt was guard Jamarius Burton, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds along with seven assists.

Speaking of close games: UNC narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Syracuse Orange 72-68. UNC can attribute much of their success to forward Pete Nance, who had 21 points.

Pitt came out on top in a nail-biter against the Tar Heels in the teams' previous meeting last December, sneaking past 76-74. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Panthers since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

  • When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Carolina have won seven out of their last 11 games against Pittsburgh.

  • Dec 30, 2022 - Pittsburgh 76 vs. North Carolina 74
  • Feb 16, 2022 - Pittsburgh 76 vs. North Carolina 67
  • Jan 26, 2021 - North Carolina 75 vs. Pittsburgh 65
  • Jan 18, 2020 - Pittsburgh 66 vs. North Carolina 52
  • Jan 08, 2020 - Pittsburgh 73 vs. North Carolina 65
  • Jan 05, 2019 - North Carolina 85 vs. Pittsburgh 60
  • Feb 03, 2018 - North Carolina 96 vs. Pittsburgh 65
  • Feb 25, 2017 - North Carolina 85 vs. Pittsburgh 67
  • Jan 31, 2017 - North Carolina 80 vs. Pittsburgh 78
  • Mar 10, 2016 - North Carolina 88 vs. Pittsburgh 71
  • Feb 14, 2016 - North Carolina 85 vs. Pittsburgh 64