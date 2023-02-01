Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ North Carolina

Current Records: Pittsburgh 15-7; North Carolina 15-6

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Pittsburgh Panthers will be on the road. Pitt and the North Carolina Tar Heels will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Dean E. Smith Center. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

It was a close one, but this past Saturday the Panthers sidestepped the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes for a 71-68 win. Among those leading the charge for Pitt was guard Jamarius Burton, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds along with seven assists.

Speaking of close games: UNC narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Syracuse Orange 72-68. UNC can attribute much of their success to forward Pete Nance, who had 21 points.

Pitt came out on top in a nail-biter against the Tar Heels in the teams' previous meeting last December, sneaking past 76-74. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Panthers since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Carolina have won seven out of their last 11 games against Pittsburgh.