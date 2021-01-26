The North Carolina Tar Heels and the Pittsburgh Panthers are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 26 at Petersen Events Center. Pitt is 8-3 overall and 5-2 at home, while the Tar Heels are 10-5 overall and 1-4 on the road. Pittsburgh is 7-3 against the spread. UNC has a 4-9 ATS mark on the season.

The Tar Heels are favored by three points in the latest Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 146. Before entering any North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pitt vs. UNC. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for UNC vs. Pitt:

Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina spread: Pittsburgh +3

Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina over-under: 146 points

What you need to know about Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh fell 76-75 to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday. Justin Champagnie had 17 points along with eight boards and five steals. Wake Forest hit 15 3-pointers, the second-most all time allowed by Pittsburgh. The Panthers outscored Wake Forest 10-1 in the final 4:49 but Xavier Johnson missed a jumper in the final seconds of the game.

The loss to Wake Forest snapped a three-game Panthers winning streak. Pittsburgh is second in the ACC in offensive rebounds per game (13.6). The Panthers have won their last two matchups with the Tar Heels. They have never won three consecutive games vs. North Carolina.

What you need to know about North Carolina

UNC took their game against NC State on Saturday, 86-76. Five players on the Tar Heels scored in double digits: Armando Bacot (17), Day'Ron Sharpe (16), Caleb Love (15), RJ Davis (10), and Anthony Harris (10). North Carolina has won five of its past six games. The 86 points scored were a season high. The Tar Heels shot a season-best 56.4 percent from the field.

The 10-point win over NC State marked the largest margin of victory for the Tar Heels this season. North Carolina is averaging 80.5 points over its last four games. Roy Williams is 7-4 vs. Pittsburgh as the Tar Heels' head coach. Love was named the ACC Freshman of the Week for his play on Jan. 20 and 23. He averaged 17.5 points and 4.0 assists.

How to make Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina picks

The model has simulated Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina 10,000 times and the results are in. It s leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina spread to jump on Tuesday.