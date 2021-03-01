The Syracuse Orange and the North Carolina Tar Heels will face off in an ACC clash at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at the Carrier Dome. Syracuse is 13-8 overall and 11-1 at home, while UNC is 15-8 overall and 3-6 on the road. North Carolina has won 10 of the last 11 games between the teams.

The Tar Heels are favored by two points in the latest Syracuse vs. North Carolina odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 149.

Syracuse vs. North Carolina spread: Syracuse +2

Syracuse vs. North Carolina over-under: 149 points

What you need to know about Syracuse

Georgia Tech defeated Syracuse on Saturday, 84-77. The Yellow Jackets had a one-point lead with 13:05 left to play before going on a 23-10 run to put the game away. Alan Griffin led the Orange with 26 points, scoring 20 in the first half. Syracuse has lost two consecutive games after winning three straight.

Syracuse lost the most recent meeting between the teams, 81-75 on January 12th. Quincy Guerrier had 23 points and 11 rebounds in that game. The Orange rank 12th in the nation with 9.0 steals per game.

What you need to know about North Carolina

The Tar Heels upended Florida State on Saturday, 78-70. UNC overcame deficits of 16 points in the first half and 12 at halftime in the win. It was the Tar Heels' biggest comeback victory since 2011. Walker Kessler scored a season-high 20 points.

For the first time in program history, four freshmen were the only Tar Heels to score in double digits, including Kessler, Kerwin Walton (13 points), Caleb Love (12) and RJ Davis (12). North Carolina has won three of its past four games. Garrison Brooks had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Armando Bacot finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds in the first meeting with Syracuse this season.

