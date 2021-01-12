The Syracuse Orange and the North Carolina Tar Heels will face off in an ACC clash at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Dean E. Smith Center. UNC is 7-4 overall and 3-0 at home, while the Orange are 7-2 overall and 1-1 on the road. North Carolina has taken nine of the last 10 head-to-head matchups with Syracuse but the Orange have gone 4-5-1 against the spread during those 10 games.

That includes a dominant 81-53 win over North Carolina as 2.5-point underdogs when the programs last met in March. The Tar Heels are favored by 4.5 points in the latest North Carolina vs. Syracuse odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 145.5. Before entering any Syracuse vs. North Carolina picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

North Carolina vs. Syracuse spread: North Carolina -4.5

North Carolina vs. Syracuse over-under: 145.5 points

North Carolina vs. Syracuse money line: North Carolina -200; Syracuse +170

What you need to know about North Carolina

UNC came out on top in a nail-biter against the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes last week, sneaking past 67-65. It was UNC's first road win of the season. Among those leading the charge for them was guard Leaky Black, who had 16 points in addition to nine rebounds.

Size has been North Carolina's greatest asset this season, with Armando Bacot (11.0 ppg, 7.6 rpg), Garrison Brooks (10.2 ppg, 7.7 rpg) and Day'Ron Sharpe (9.8 ppg, 8.2 rpg) all measuring at least 6-foot-10 and at least 240 pounds. That's why the Tar Heels rank second in the nation in rebounds per game (44.8) and it should be a big advantage with Syracuse playing zone on Tuesday night.

What you need to know about Syracuse

Meanwhile, 'Cuse didn't have too room to spare in its game with the Georgetown Hoyas this past Saturday, but the Orange still walked away with a 74-69 victory. Guard Joseph Girard III and guard Buddy Boeheim were among the main playmakers for Syracuse as the former had 18 points and eight assists and the latter had 21 points along with five boards.

Syracuse has five players scoring in double-figures per game this season and that scoring versatility should be used to create matchups and draw North Carolina's bigs away from the rim.

