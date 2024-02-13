The seventh-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels will look to make it four wins in a row over the Syracuse Orange when they meet in a key Atlantic Coast Conference matchup on Tuesday. The Tar Heels (19-5, 11-2 ACC), who are 2-2 in their last four games but remain atop the ACC standings, defeated Syracuse 103-67 on Jan. 13. North Carolina downed Miami (Fla.) 75-72 on Saturday. The Orange (15-9, 6-7 ACC), who have lost four of six, are coming off a 77-68 loss to Clemson on Saturday.

Tipoff from JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y., is set for 7 p.m. ET. UNC leads the all-time series 17-6, including a 5-2 edge in games played at Syracuse. The Tar Heels are 8-point favorites in the latest North Carolina vs. Syracuse odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 157. Before making any Syracuse vs. North Carolina picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on UNC vs. Syracuse. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Syracuse vs. UNC:

North Carolina vs. Syracuse spread: North Carolina -8

North Carolina vs. Syracuse over/under: 157 points

North Carolina vs. Syracuse money line: North Carolina -362, Syracuse +287

UNC: The Tar Heels have hit the game total under in 12 of their last 14 away games (+9.80 units)

SYR: The Orange have hit the first-half game total under in 20 of their last 30 games (+8.40 units)

Why North Carolina can cover

Senior guard RJ Davis scored a game-high 25 points, had seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in the win over Miami on Saturday. He was 8-for-8 at the line. It was his eighth 25-point or better game of the season, making five 3-pointers for the second contest in a row and extended his school record to 21 games in a row with multiple made 3-pointers. In 24 starts, he is averaging 21.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals. He is connecting on 43.2% of his field goals, including 41.4% from 3-point range, and 90.7% from the foul line.

Fifth-year senior Armando Bacot has been a beast on the boards and is averaging 14.2 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.5 assists in 30 minutes of action in 24 starts. He is hitting on 55% of his field goals and 78.7% from the free-throw line. He has registered 11 double-doubles on the season, including three games in a row. He had 10 points and 15 boards in the win at Miami. See which team to pick here.

Why Syracuse can cover

Sophomore guard Judah Mintz powers the Orange on offense. In 24 games, including 23 starts, he is averaging 18.2 points, 4.6 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals in 33.2 minutes. He is coming off a 14-point, five-assist and two-rebound performance in Saturday's loss to Clemson. He scored 21 points, had four assists, two steals and two rebounds in a 94-92 win over Louisville on Wednesday.

Sophomore guard J.J. Starling, who played last season at Notre Dame, has started all 24 games for the Orange this season. He has reached double-digit scoring in 16 games, including in each of the last eight. He had a season-high 26 points with four rebounds in a 77-65 win over North Carolina State on Jan. 27. He scored 16 points, grabbed three boards and made two steals against Clemson. See which team to pick here.

