North Carolina vs. Texas A&M odds: 2018 NCAA Tournament picks from proven model on 5-1 run

It's an ACC vs. SEC battle in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament on Sunday when 2-seed North Carolina takes on 7-seed Texas A&M at 5:15 p.m. ET. The Tar Heels (26-10) opened as six-point favorites over the Aggies (21-12). The over-under, or total points Vegas believes will be scored, is 151.



This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered the second round of the NCAA Tournament on a 5-1 run on its top-rated college basketball picks. And it was all over the opening-round game for both of these teams, nailing Texas A&M (-3) over Providence and Lipscomb (+22) against UNC.



The computer has now simulated UNC vs. Texas A&M 10,000 times and locked in against-the-spread and over-under picks.



The model has taken into account North Carolina's strong recent performances. The Tar Heels have won 10 of their last 13 games, including a comfortable first-round victory over Lipscomb.



They've done it thanks to an efficient offense. The Tar Heels, who are averaging 82 points, had all five starters finish in double-figures in Friday's victory.



UNC's Luke Maye has been the catalyst for Carolina's offense this season. The junior forward, who is averaging 17 points and 10.1 rebounds, will be looking to make a statement against a stingy Texas A&M defense that is holding its opponents to fewer than 70 points this season.



But just because UNC's offense has been explosive thus far this season doesn't mean it can cover the six-point spread.



UNC is 3-5 against the spread in its last eight games, while Texas A&M, which ranks 16th in defensive field goal percentage, is a perfect 3-0 ATS when the spread is between four and eight points.



