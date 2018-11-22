North Carolina vs. Texas: Prediction, pick, odds, line, how to watch online, live stream

While you're filling your belly with turkey and stuffing (or recovering from doing so), college hoops will be showcasing two major college programs squaring off against one another as part of the Las Vegas Invitational between Texas and seventh-ranked North Carolina.

Between the two programs they bring into the game a spotless 9-0 record, multiple potential NBA players and shared aspirations of getting a stellar early-season win to pad their respective NCAA Tournament resumes. Only one will survive and one will leave with its unblemished record intact. Here's how you can catch the action on Thursday evening.

Viewing information

When : Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET



: Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET Where : Orleans Arena in Las Vegas



: Orleans Arena in Las Vegas TV: FS1



FS1 Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Game prediction, pick

Latest odds via SportsLine: North Carolina -8.5

North Carolina is favored in this ball game, and with good reason. The Tar Heels have an All-American candidate in Luke Maye, a one-and-done prospect in Nassir Little (who is playing less than 20 minute per night), and an experienced guard in Cameron Johnson, who is averaging 17.0 points per game, guiding them. But Texas is no slouch. The Horns are fairly young but are off to a perfect 4-0 start. If Dylan Osetkowski is able to keep Maye in check, they could pull off a bit of an upset. I like UNC to win here by a slim margin, so take the Horns and the points. Pick: Texas +8.5

[Which teams should you back to make the Final Four and win it all? Join SportsLine today and get projected scores and stats from 10,000 simulations, plus get Vegas insider picks, fantasy advice and much more!]