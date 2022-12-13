Who's Playing

The Citadel @ North Carolina

Current Records: The Citadel 5-4; North Carolina 6-4

What to Know

The North Carolina Tar Heels will play host again and welcome the The Citadel Bulldogs to Dean E. Smith Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Tuesday. The Tar Heels will be strutting in after a victory while The Citadel will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday UNC proved too difficult a challenge. UNC took down Georgia Tech 75-59. UNC can attribute much of their success to forward Armando Bacot, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 13 rebounds, and guard RJ Davis, who posted a double-double on 22 points and ten boards. That makes it three consecutive games in which Bacot has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs were expected to have a tough go of it last week, and that's exactly how things played out. They suffered a grim 79-57 defeat to the College of Charleston Cougars.

The Tar Heels are the favorite in this one, with an expected 25.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

UNC's win brought them up to 6-4 while The Citadel's loss pulled them down to 5-4. UNC is 4-1 after wins this year, and The Citadel is 3-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Tar Heels are a big 25.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as a 25-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.