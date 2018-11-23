North Carolina vs. UCLA: Game prediction, pick, spread, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The Tar Heels face the Bruins in the consolation gameof the Las Vegas Invitational.
After an upset loss to Texas on Thursday, North Carolina will face UCLA in the consolation game of the Las Vegas Invitational on Friday. The No. 7 Tar Heels lost to the Longhorns 92-89 spoiling a matchup vs. No. 11 Michigan State, but UNC still gets a shot at picking up its first victory vs. a Top 25 team this season against the Bruins, the No. 17 team in the latest poll. UCLA lost to Michigan State 87-67 in the first round.
Viewing information for UNC vs. UCLA
- When: Friday, 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Orleans Arena in Las Vegas
- TV: Fox
- Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Game prediction, pick
Latest odds via SportsLine: UNC -10
Thursday's final result between Texas and UNC says more about Texas being better than expected than an indictment on how bad UNC might be. The Tar Heels are still absolutely Final Four good if their pieces fall into place. Meanwhile, UCLA, as Michigan State exposed Thursday, is miles away from being in the same ballpark of this club. UNC win and cover the spread. Pick: UNC -10
