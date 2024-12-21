Cross-country rivals meet on the big stage in college basketball action as the No. 18 UCLA Bruins (10-1) face the North Carolina Tar Heels (6-5) on Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic on Paramount+. The Bruins are leading the Big Ten in their first season in the conference after winning nine straight games, including a 73-71 victory against No. 10 Oregon earlier this month. The Tar Heels have had an inconsistent start to the season and have lost to four ranked teams, although they lead the all-time series against UCLA, 11-3.

Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The latest North Carolina vs. UCLA odds from SportsLine consensus list the Bruins as a 1.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 150.5.

How to watch UCLA vs. North Carolina

North Carolina vs. UCLA date: Saturday, Dec. 21

North Carolina vs. UCLA time: 3 p.m. ET

College basketball picks for UCLA vs. North Carolina

Before tuning into the North Carolina vs. UCLA game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 7 of the 2024-25 season on a 176-128 betting roll (+2066) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

For North Carolina vs. UCLA, the model is backing Under 150.5 points to be scored. Both teams have players averaging nearly 20 points a game this season, with UNC guard RJ Davis posting 18.6 points per game and UCLA guard Dylan Andrews posting 21 points in the Bruins' 111-75 win against Prairie View their last time out. That being said, both teams have also hit the Under in four of their last six games.

The Tar Heels have failed to cover the spread in six of their last seven games, but their rebounding abilities enable them to make Saturday's game a nail-biter. UNC is top-five in the ACC in rebounds (3.2) and steals (7.8) and lead the conference in defensive rebounds (28.6). UCLA is second in the Big Ten with 9.3 steals per game, which adds to the model leaning on the Under in well over 60% of simulations.

