Who's Playing

UNC-Wilmington @ No. 1 North Carolina

What to Know

The UNC-Wilmington Seahawks and the #1 North Carolina Tar Heels will face off at 9 p.m. ET November 7th at Dean E. Smith Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. UNC-Wilmington finished last year at 26-10 and will now try to light the spark for another quality season. Likewise, the Tar Heels finished 29-10 last season and were only one game away from winning it all, but they fell 72-69 in the championship to the Kansas Jayhawks.

A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: UNC-Wilmington was 16th best (top 5%) in turnovers per game, finishing the 2021-2022 season with only ten on average. Less enviably, UNC ranked 350th worst with respect to takeaways last year, where the squad accrued only 9.7 on average (bottom 101%). The good news for UNC, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Carolina have won both of the games they've played against UNC-Wilmington in the last eight years.