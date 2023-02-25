Who's Playing

Virginia @ North Carolina

Current Records: Virginia 21-5; North Carolina 17-11

What to Know

After two games on the road, the North Carolina Tar Heels are heading back home. UNC and the #6 Virginia Cavaliers will face off in an ACC battle at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Dean E. Smith Center. The Tar Heels will be strutting in after a win while the Cavaliers will be stumbling in from a loss.

UNC came out on top in a nail-biter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Wednesday, sneaking past 63-59. UNC got double-digit scores from four players: forward Armando Bacot (16), guard Caleb Love (16), guard RJ Davis (12), and forward Pete Nance (11).

Meanwhile, the contest between Virginia and the Boston College Eagles on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Virginia falling 63-48 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Kihei Clark had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 35 minutes but putting up just seven points on 3-for-11 shooting.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Tar Heels are expected to win a tight contest. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while the Cavaliers have struggled against the spread on the road.

UNC is now 17-11 while Virginia sits at 21-5. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: UNC is stumbling into the matchup with the 31st fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11 on average. To make matters even worse for UNC, Virginia comes into the game boasting the fourth fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 8.9. Maybe that strength will give the Cavaliers the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $57.00

Odds

The Tar Heels are a 3-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Virginia have won nine out of their last 13 games against North Carolina.