North Carolina vs. Virginia odds: ACC championship game picks from computer model on 7-1 roll

North Carolina meets top-seeded Virginia on Saturday in the championship game of the ACC tournament at 8:30 p.m. ET. North Carolina, the No. 6 seed, upset Duke, 74-69, in one Friday semifinal, and Virginia knocked off Clemson, 64-59, in the other.



The Cavaliers opened as two-point favorites and now are laying four. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas believes will be scored, opened at 130, but has dropped to 126.5.



Before picking either side of this intriguing matchup, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say. This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, enters Saturday on a red-hot 7-1 streak on its recent top-rated college basketball picks.



Now, the computer has examined every matchup, every player and every trend for Virginia vs. North Carolina. We can tell you it's leaning heavily toward the Under. It has also locked in a strong against-the-spread pick that hits in over 50 percent of simulations.



The model knows the Tar Heels' best chance to stay within the spread -- or win outright -- will require tremendous patience against the nation's strongest defense. Any time Virginia gets down early, it has a tendency to play uptempo, which is exactly what Carolina wants.

UNC senior guard Joel Berry II must handle the pressure and involve everyone in the offense, especially junior forward Luke Maye, who's knocking down threes at a 43 percent clip.



The Cavaliers could cover the spread by smothering Carolina with its stifling defense, but it has quality shooters as well. Although sophomore guard Kyle Guy is Virginia's leading scorer, senior guard Devon Hall is the player to keep an eye on. He's a 44 percent three-point shooter and has the ability to slice quickly into the lane. When he gets fouled, he knocks down 87 percent of his charity stripe attempts.



So what side of North Carolina vs. Virginia do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the against-the-spread pick that hits over 50 percent of the time from the computer model that enters Saturday on a 7-1 run.