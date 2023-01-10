The North Carolina Tar Heels and the No. 13 Virginia Cavaliers square off in an ACC matchup on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET at John Paul Jones Arena. Virginia is 11-3 overall and 7-1 at home, while UNC is 11-5 overall and 0-3 on the road. UNC leads the all-time series 105-41 although Virginia has won seven of the last nine meetings.

The Cavaliers are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Virginia vs. North Carolina odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 132.5. Before entering any North Carolina vs. Virginia picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Virginia vs. North Carolina. Here are several college basketball odds for North Carolina vs. Virginia:

Virginia vs. North Carolina spread: Virginia -4.5

Virginia vs. North Carolina over/under: 132.5 points

Virginia vs. North Carolina money line: Virginia -200, North Carolina +170

Virginia vs. North Carolina picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Virginia

Virginia was able to grind out a solid win over the Syracuse Orange this past Saturday, winning 73-66. Virginia's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Reece Beekman led the charge as he had 13 points and seven assists.

As is the case with all of Tony Bennett-coached teams, these Cavaliers bring it on defense, ranking 15th in the nation in points allowed per game. Virginia also cherishes the ball on offense, as its 9.9 turnovers per game are the sixth-fewest in the country. UVA has a trio of scorers averaging in between 11.3 and 11.4 PPG in Kihei Clark, Armaan Franklin and Jayden Gardner.

What you need to know about North Carolina

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between UNC and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as UNC wrapped it up with an 81-64 victory at home. The Tar Heels' forward Armando Bacot did his thing and posted a double-double on 21 points and 13 rebounds.

Carolina has a veteran team as its top six scorers are all juniors or seniors. Four players are averaging in double-figures, led by Bacot's 18.8 points per game. He's leading the ACC in both scoring and rebounding (11.2), while ranking 10th with 1.3 blocks per night.

