Teams looking to make a late-season push clash when the Virginia Cavaliers face the North Carolina Tar Heels in a key ACC matchup on Saturday. Virginia is coming off an 80-62 loss to third-ranked Duke on Monday, while North Carolina downed NC State 97-73 on Wednesday. The Cavaliers (13-13, 6-9 ACC), who are tied with Virginia Tech for 11th in the conference, are 3-5 on the road this season. The Tar Heels (16-11, 9-6 ACC), who are sixth in the league, are 10-2 on their home floor. They enter this matchup as one of Jerry Palm's last four teams out of the NCAA Tournament.

Tipoff from the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C., is set for 4 p.m. ET. UNC has won four of its last six meetings with Virginia, including a 54-44 win last year. North Carolina is a 9.5-point favorite in the latest North Carolina vs. Virginia odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 143.5. Before making any Virginia vs. North Carolina picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Here are the college basketball lines and trends for UNC vs. Virginia:

North Carolina vs. Virginia spread: UNC -9.5



North Carolina vs. Virginia over/under: 143.5 points

North Carolina vs. Virginia money line: UNC -467, Virginia +358

North Carolina vs. Virginia picks:



Why you should back North Carolina

Senior guard RJ Davis has been on a roll of late. He has reached double-digit scoring in each of the last nine games, including a 21-point, five-assist, two-rebound and two-steal effort in Wednesday's win over NC State. In an 88-82 win at Syracuse on Feb. 15, he scored 16 points, dished out six assists, grabbed five rebounds and made two steals. In 27 games, all starts, he is averaging 17.5 points, 3.9 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 34.8 minutes.

Freshman guard Ian Jackson is off to a solid start to his collegiate career. In 26 games, including 12 starts, he is averaging 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and one assist in 26.5 minutes. In the Feb. 15 win at Syracuse, he poured in 23 points, while grabbing four rebounds. He had 19 points in a 102-96 overtime win over Boston College on Jan. 25.

Why you should back Virginia

Junior guard Isaac McKneely is one of two Cavaliers averaging double-digit scoring. In 26 games, all starts, he is averaging 13.7 points, three assists and 2.8 rebounds in 34.1 minutes. He is connecting on 43.5% of his field goals, including 42.3% from 3-point range, and 77.4% from the free throw line. In a 73-70 win over Virginia Tech on Feb. 15, he scored 22 points, while adding three rebounds.

Junior forward Elijah Saunders also powers the Virginia offense. He is in his first season with the Cavaliers after spending the past two years at San Diego State. In 23 games, including 20 starts, he is averaging 10.9 points and 5.3 rebounds in 27.3 minutes. He has had two double-doubles on the season, including a 19-point and 10-rebound effort in an 81-67 loss at Louisville on Jan. 18.

How to make Virginia vs. North Carolina picks

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total, projecting 141 combined points.

So who wins North Carolina vs. Virginia, and which side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations?