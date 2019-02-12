North Carolina vs. Virginia score: Cavaliers rally to beat the Tar Heels and bounce back after devastating loss to Duke
Virginia couldn't afford a loss vs. UNC and used a late comeback to defeat the Tar Heels
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- A tremendous top-10 matchup lived up to the hype on Monday, as No. 4 Virginia went into No. 8 North Carolina's house and came out with what could prove to be a pivotal road victory come Selection Sunday.
UVA 69, UNC 61.
The game was closer than that throughout much of the night -- UNC took the lead in the second half and was threatening to win, leading by seven points with 8:58 to go -- but Virginia made stops and big shots down the stretch. Kyle Guy's 3-point shot, that gave Virginia a 67-61 lead with 70 seconds to go, clinched a big-time win for the Cavaliers (21-2, 9-2 ACC).
Kyle Guy and De'Andre Hunter each had 20 points for Virginia, which remains undefeated this season against teams not named Duke.
For UNC, the game may have been different had freshman Coby White's 3-pointer gotten off in time. Had this bucket gone in, the Tar Heels would have led 62-59.
As a result White finished with a team-high 17 points instead of 20, but more importantly, North Carolina (19-5, 9-2 ACC) finished with 61 points.
The win keeps Virginia on the No. 1 line in CBS Sports' Bracketology. North Carolina is now 19-5, while Virginia moves to 21-2.
If you are having trouble seeing the updates, please click here.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Villanova vs. Providence odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the Wednesday battle between Villanova and Providence...
-
Tennessee vs. South Carolina odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the SEC showdown between Tennessee and South...
-
Kansas fears formal NCAA investigation
A reinstatement ruiling involving Silvio De Sousa may have opened a door for the NCAA into...
-
NC State in need of quality wins
The path to the NCAA Tournament is tricky for NC State, Indiana and Wofford
-
Bubble watch: Clemson faces Miami
We're tracking the bubble teams in action and the Tigers can't afford a loss at Miami
-
Breaking down Duke's crazy comeback
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss the controversial ending in LSU's win at Kent...