North Carolina vs. Virginia score: Cavaliers rally to beat the Tar Heels and bounce back after devastating loss to Duke

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- A tremendous top-10 matchup lived up to the hype on Monday, as No. 4 Virginia went into No. 8 North Carolina's house and came out with what could prove to be a pivotal road victory come Selection Sunday.

UVA 69, UNC 61.

The game was closer than that throughout much of the night -- UNC took the lead in the second half and was threatening to win, leading by seven points with 8:58 to go -- but Virginia made stops and big shots down the stretch. Kyle Guy's 3-point shot, that gave Virginia a 67-61 lead with 70 seconds to go, clinched a big-time win for the Cavaliers (21-2, 9-2 ACC).

Kyle Guy and De'Andre Hunter each had 20 points for Virginia, which remains undefeated this season against teams not named Duke.

For UNC, the game may have been different had freshman Coby White's 3-pointer gotten off in time. Had this bucket gone in, the Tar Heels would have led 62-59.

No good pic.twitter.com/hhsRuBisY6 — Dadgum Box Scores (@dadgumboxscores) February 12, 2019

As a result White finished with a team-high 17 points instead of 20, but more importantly, North Carolina (19-5, 9-2 ACC) finished with 61 points.

The win keeps Virginia on the No. 1 line in CBS Sports' Bracketology. North Carolina is now 19-5, while Virginia moves to 21-2.

