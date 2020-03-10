North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech odds, line: 2020 ACC Tournament picks, predictions by model on 75-53 run

The North Carolina Tar Heels and Virginia Tech Hokies start their quests to end their seasons on a positive note when they meet Tuesday in the first round of 2020 ACC Tournament. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET from Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. One year removed from a first-place finish in the regular season, the No. 14-seeded Tar Heels (13-18, 6-14) stunningly found themselves in last place in the ACC standings amid a season of adversity.

The No. 11-seeded Hokies (16-15, 7-13) reached the Sweet 16 last season for the first time in more than 50 years, but have taken a step back following high roster turnover and a transition to new head coach. The Tar Heels are 3.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 142 in the latest Virginia Tech vs. UNC odds. Before locking in any North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech picks, check out the 2020 ACC Tournament predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech spread: UNC -3.5

North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech over-under: 142 points

North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech money line: North Carolina -181, Virginia Tech +150

UNC: The Tar Heels are playing on the first day of the ACC Tournament for the first time in program history.

VT: The Hokies have reached the NCAA Tournament for a program-best three consecutive years.

Why North Carolina can cover

Beset by roster turnover and injuries, the Tar Heels have endured their worst season in 17 years under Roy Williams and first losing campaign since 2002 under Matt Doherty. Point guard Coby White and forward Nassir Little each headed to the NBA after one season, and the program lost longtime stalwart Luke Maye to graduation.

The annual reloading process hasn't been smooth. Star freshman point guard Cole Anthony missed significant time with a knee injury and fellow guard Anthony Harris was lost for the season with a torn ACL after five games.

But with Anthony healthy down the stretch, the Tar Heels won three of their final four regular-season ACC games and also had a stretch in which four of seven losses came by one or two points.

Why Virginia Tech can cover

Even so, the surging Tar Heels aren't assured of covering the Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina spread against a Hokies club that similarly is determined to finish strong.

The Hokies also found themselves in a transition phase after former coach Buzz Williams left for Texas A&M following five seasons. He led the club to 20 or more wins in four straight years and three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.

Williams was replaced by former Wofford coach Mike Young, who fielded one of the least-experienced lineups in the country. The Hokies lost most of last year's veteran-laden squad to graduation and the top potential returnee, rugged forward Kerry Blackshear, moved on to Florida as a graduate transfer.

Virginia Tech's top four scorers are freshmen, but the club still managed a 6-0 start that included wins over Michigan State and Clemson. Seven of its ACC loss have come by 10 points or fewer. The Hokies beat North Carolina, 79-77, in double overtime Jan. 22 in the lone meeting between the clubs in the regular season.

