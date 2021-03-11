Get ready for a 2021 ACC tournament battle as the No. 6 North Carolina Tar Heels and the No. 3 Virginia Tech Hokies face off at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Greensboro Coliseum. North Carolina is 17-9, while the Hokies are 15-5. North Carolina has won eight of the last 10 matchups between the teams.

The Tar Heels are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 141. Before entering any North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It has also returned over $400 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina:

Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina spread: North Carolina -3.5

Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina over-under: 141 points

What you need to know about Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech romped over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at home, 84-46, in the Hokies' last game on Feb. 27. Keve Aluma shot 5-for-5 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points and eight rebounds. The Hokes' final two regular season games were cancelled due to health and safety protocols, and the second cancelled game was against North Carolina on March 9.

The win over the Demon Deacons featured the largest margin of victory for the Hokies in school history. Virginia Tech made 13-three pointers in the victory. The Hokies earned a double-bye for the first time in the ACC tournament since the the conference expanded to 15 teams in 2014.

What you need to know about North Carolina

Meanwhile, UNC advanced to the second round of the 2021 ACC tournament, winning in a laugher on Wednesday, 101-59, over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Armando Bacot dropped a double-double on 20 points and 13 boards, and Walker Kessler almost posted a triple-double on 16 points, 12 rebounds, and eight blocks.

The 42-point margin of victory was the Tar Heels' largest ever in a ACC tournament game and the second largest in tourney history. The 101 points scored by the Tar Heels were their most scored in a tournament game since 1993. UNC totaled 25 offensive rebounds, the most ever in an ACC tournament game.

How to make Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina picks

The model has simulated Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under, and it also has generated a pick that hits in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina spread to jump on, and find out.