The North Carolina Tar Heels begin their quest to win another national championship when they face the Wagner Seahawks in a first round game of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Thursday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. The Tar Heels have won six NCAA Tournament titles. That ranks third all-time, behind only UCLA (11) and Kentucky (eight). This season, North Carolina (27-7), which won the ACC regular season title, is the No. 1 seed in the West region. Meanwhile, Wagner (17-15) advanced to the first round by virtue of its 71-68 First Four victory over Howard on Tuesday.



Tipoff is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. ET. The Tar Heels are favored by 24.5 points in the latest North Carolina vs. Wagner odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 133.5. Before making any Wagner vs. North Carolina picks, you need to check out the college basketball analysis from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Div. I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters the 2024 NCAA tournament on a 148-106 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It also has a strong 29-19 (+810) record on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UNC vs. Wagner. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Wagner vs. UNC:

North Carolina vs. Wagner spread: Tar Heels -24.5

North Carolina vs. Wagner over/under: 133.5 points

North Carolina vs. Wagner money line: Tar Heels -6186, Seahawks +1975

UNC: The Tar Heels are eighth in the nation in rebounds per game (41.2)

WAG: The Seahawks rank seventh in the country in scoring defense (62.3 points per game)

North Carolina vs. Wagner picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why North Carolina can cover

North Carolina has one of the best players in the country in RJ Davis. The senior guard from White Plains, N.Y., is averaging 21.4 points per game, which ranks 11th in the country and fifth among players in the NCAA Tournament. He's also shooting 40.6% on 3-pointers. For his efforts this season, he was named the ACC Player of the Year and has received first-team All-America honors from the Associated Press and the Sporting News.

In addition, the Tar Heels will face a depleted Wagner team. Because of a litany of injuries, the Seahawks have been limited to just seven scholarship players for all of conference play. They have not had a live practice since Dec. 27. In Tuesday's win over Howard, three players went a full 40 minutes, while three others played at least 21. They'll have only one night's rest to face a well-rested North Carolina team. See whom to back at SportsLine.

Why Wagner can cover

Wagner has been playing excellent defense all season. The Seahawks allow just 62.3 points per game, which ranks seventh in the country. They also give up just 29.5% shooting on 3-pointers, which is eighth in the nation.

In addition, Wagner has a do-it-all player in guard Melvin Council Jr. A 6-foot-4 junior guard from Rochester, N.Y., Council averages 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Earlier this month, he was named a first-team All-NEC player. See whom to back at SportsLine.

How to make North Carolina vs. Wagner picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 137 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can see the picks only at SportsLine.

So who wins Wagner vs. North Carolina, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the North Carolina vs. Wagner spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 148-106 roll on its top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.