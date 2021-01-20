An ACC battle is on tap between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the North Carolina Tar Heels at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Dean E. Smith Center. UNC is 8-5 overall and 4-0 at home, while Wake Forest is 3-5 overall and 0-3 on the road. North Carolina has predictably dominated its in-state rivals by winning eight of the last 10 head-to-head matchups between the two Tobacco Road programs.

However, Wake Forest has covered in five of those 10 games and is 4-3 against the spread this season. The Tar Heels are favored by 11-points in the latest North Carolina vs. Wake Forest odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 143. Before entering any Wake Forest vs. North Carolina picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on North Carolina vs. Wake Forest. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for North Carolina vs. Wake Forest:

North Carolina vs. Wake Forest spread: UNC -11

North Carolina vs. Wake Forest over-under: 143 points

North Carolina vs. Wake Forest money line: UNC -700, Wake Forest +475

Latest Odds: North Carolina Tar Heels -11 Bet Now

What you need to know about Wake Forest

It was close but no cigar for the Demon Deacons as they fell 64-60 to the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sunday. The Demon Deacons shot just 36.7 percent from the floor in the defeat but Ismael Massoud did have a strong performance off the bench to lead Wake Forest with 12 points.

The sophomore is averaging 9.4 points per game and shooting 39.5 percent from the 3-point line off the bench this season. Juniors Daivien Williamson (11.4 ppg) and Isaiah Mucius (10.3 ppg) are leading Wake Forest in scoring so far this season and they'll be a focal point of the North Carolina defensive game plan.

What you need to know about North Carolina

Meanwhile, the Tar Heels came up short against the Florida State Seminoles this past Saturday, falling 82-75. Despite the defeat, UNC got a solid performance out of guard RJ Davis, who had 16 points. Garrison Brooks also had 12 points in the defeat and is averaging 10.8 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

A pair of stats to keep an eye on: UNC has allowed its opponents an average of 9.1 steals per game, the eighth most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for UNC, the Demon Deacons rank 22nd in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 8.9 on average. In other words, the Tar Heels will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How to make North Carolina vs. Wake Forest picks

The model has simulated North Carolina vs. Wake Forest 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins North Carolina vs. Wake Forest? And which side of the spread is hitting in well over 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.