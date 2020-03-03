North Carolina vs. Wake Forest odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Mar. 3 predictions from proven model

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the North Carolina Tar Heels are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Dean E. Smith Center. UNC is 12-17 overall and 6-8 at home, while the Demon Deacons are 13-15 overall and 2-9 on the road. Wake Forest has won three of its past five games. North Carolina is aiming for a third consecutive victory. The Tar Heels are favored by 7.5 points in the latest North Carolina vs. Wake Forest odds, while the over-under is set at 151.5. Before entering any Wake Forest vs. UNC picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

North Carolina vs. Wake Forest spread: North Carolina -7.5

North Carolina vs. Wake Forest over-under: 151.5 points

North Carolina vs. Wake Forest money line: North Carolina -360, Wake Forest 282

What you need to know about North Carolina

UNC had enough points to win and then some against the Syracuse Orange this past Saturday, taking their matchup 92-79. Cole Anthony and Garrison Brooks were the main playmakers for UNC as the former shot 7-for-11 from downtown and finished with 25 points and seven dimes and the latter dropped a double-double on 26 points and a career-best 14 boards. The Tar Heels hit six 3-pointers in the first six minutes of the second half.

What you need to know about Wake Forest

The Demon Deacons strolled past the Notre Dame Fighting Irish with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 84-73. Olivier Sarr posted a double-double on 30 points and 17 rebounds. He made 12 of 16 shots from the field. He has scored 55 points in his past two games. The Demon Deacons blew a 16-point lead but then used a late 10-0 run to secure the victory.

Wake Forest flew past North Carolina when the teams last met on Feb. 11, 74-57.

