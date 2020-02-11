North Carolina vs. Wake Forest odds, line: College basketball picks, Feb. 11 predictions from proven model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between North Carolina and Wake Forest.
Get ready for an ACC battle as the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the North Carolina Tar Heels will face off at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Wake Forest is 10-13 overall and 6-4 at home, while UNC is 10-13 overall and 2-5 on the road. UNC has lost three consecutive games and eight of its past 10. Wake Forest has lost five of its past six games.
The Tar Heels are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Wake Forest vs. North Carolina odds, while the over-under is set at 149.5. Before entering any UNC vs. Wake Forest picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 15 of the 2019-20 season on a 42-27 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Wake Forest vs. North Carolina. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for North Carolina vs. Wake Forest:
- Wake Forest vs. North Carolina spread: Wake Forest +1.5
- Wake Forest vs. North Carolina over-under: 149.5 points
- Wake Forest vs. North Carolina money line: Wake Forest 106, North Carolina -127
What you need to know about Wake Forest
Wake Forest fell 75-73 to the Syracuse Orange on Saturday. Olivier Sarr (15 points) and Chaundee Brown (14 points) were the top scorers for the Demon Deacons. A put-back shot by Syracuse with 1.5 seconds left sealed the loss for Wake Forest after the Demon Deacons had overcome a 16-point second half deficit.
What you need to know about North Carolina
UNC lost 98-96 to No. 7 Duke in overtime on Saturday. Cole Anthony dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 boards. Garrison Brooks added 18 points. The Blue Devils hit a shot at the buzzer in regulation to force OT, then scored on a put-back of an air ball as time expired in the extra session. The Tar Heels blew a 13-point lead with 4:30 remaining. They missed 17 free throws, including seven of 12 to close out regulation.
How to make North Carolina vs. Wake Forest picks
The model has simulated Wake Forest vs. North Carolina 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins North Carolina vs. Wake Forest? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Wake Forest vs. UNC spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
