North Carolina vs. Wake Forest odds, line: College basketball picks, Feb. 11 predictions from proven model

Get ready for an ACC battle as the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the North Carolina Tar Heels will face off at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Wake Forest is 10-13 overall and 6-4 at home, while UNC is 10-13 overall and 2-5 on the road. UNC has lost three consecutive games and eight of its past 10. Wake Forest has lost five of its past six games.

The Tar Heels are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Wake Forest vs. North Carolina odds, while the over-under is set at 149.5.

Here are several college basketball odds for North Carolina vs. Wake Forest:

Wake Forest vs. North Carolina spread: Wake Forest +1.5

Wake Forest vs. North Carolina over-under: 149.5 points

Wake Forest vs. North Carolina money line: Wake Forest 106, North Carolina -127

What you need to know about Wake Forest

Wake Forest fell 75-73 to the Syracuse Orange on Saturday. Olivier Sarr (15 points) and Chaundee Brown (14 points) were the top scorers for the Demon Deacons. A put-back shot by Syracuse with 1.5 seconds left sealed the loss for Wake Forest after the Demon Deacons had overcome a 16-point second half deficit.

What you need to know about North Carolina

UNC lost 98-96 to No. 7 Duke in overtime on Saturday. Cole Anthony dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 boards. Garrison Brooks added 18 points. The Blue Devils hit a shot at the buzzer in regulation to force OT, then scored on a put-back of an air ball as time expired in the extra session. The Tar Heels blew a 13-point lead with 4:30 remaining. They missed 17 free throws, including seven of 12 to close out regulation.

How to make North Carolina vs. Wake Forest picks

