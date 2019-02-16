North Carolina vs. Wake Forest odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from advanced model on 99-67 roll

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons host the eighth-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday at noon ET. Wake Forest (9-14, 2-9) will look to earn a much-needed conference victory after losing eight of its past 10 games, while UNC (19-5, 9-2) enters Saturday's ACC matchup having won seven of its last eight. The latest North Carolina vs. Wake Forest odds have the Tar Heels favored by 17 points, while the over-under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, is set at 156. Before you make any North Carolina vs. Wake Forest picks of your own, check out the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $5,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It also entered Week 15 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a blistering 99-67 run on top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now it's locked in on North Carolina vs. Wake Forest. We can tell you it's leaning under, but it's also locked in a confident against the spread pick that hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see that selection at SportsLine.

The model knows UNC boasts a high-flying offense that features three players averaging over 14 points per game. The Tar Heels are a team loaded with upperclassmen like senior forward Luke Maye, who's averaging 14.7 points and 9.8 rebounds per game, but its freshman guard Coby White who has been filling the stat sheet as of late.

White is averaging over 23 points per game in his last three outings and he'll look to provide a spark again on Saturday against the Demon Deacons, who are just 1-9 in their last 10 games against the Tar Heels.

But just because the Tar Heels feature one of the nations top scoring offenses doesn't mean they can cover the North Carolina vs. Wake Forest spread.

Despite their recent losing skid, the Demon Deacons have an explosive playmaker that can take over a game. Junior guard Brandon Childress enters Saturday's showdown averaging 15.1 points, 4.1 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game this season.

He's a difficult matchup for opposing defenders, who's knocked down 50 percent of his three point attempts in his last two games. If he's able to knock down shots from behind the arc on Saturday, the Demon Deacons will have a great chance at covering the spread at home.

So which side of the North Carolina vs. Wake Forest spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the UNC vs. Wake Forest spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed college hoops, and find out.