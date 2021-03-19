One of the more intriguing first-round matchups of the 2021 NCAA Tournament arrives on Friday evening. The North Carolina Tar Heels take on the Wisconsin Badgers in the always interesting 8-9 game, and both programs are battle-tested with grueling conference schedules. North Carolina is 18-10 this season and the Tar Heels are the No. 8 seed. Wisconsin is 17-12 as the No. 9 seed, emerging from the highly-competitive Big Ten.

Tip-off is at 7:10 p.m. ET at Mackey Arena. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Tar Heels as 1.5-point favorites, down from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 137.5 in the latest Wisconsin vs. North Carolina odds.

Wisconsin vs. North Carolina spread: North Carolina -1.5

Wisconsin vs. North Carolina over-under: 137.5 points

Wisconsin vs. North Carolina money line: North Carolina -125, Wisconsin +105

WIS: The Badgers are 3-7 against the spread in the last 10 games

UNC: The Tar Heels are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why Wisconsin can cover

The Badgers have a few key strengths, and they could also benefit from North Carolina's weaknesses. Wisconsin is a top-tier defensive team in terms of overall efficiency, including above-average marks in shooting efficiency allowed, free throw prevention and defensive rebounding. North Carolina is also a very poor shooting team, converting just 31.7 percent of its 3-point shots, 48.9 percent of its 2-point shots and a shaky 66.8 percent of its free throw attempts.

The Tar Heels also turn the ball over at a sky-high rate of 20.5 percent, including the fact that UNC allows opponents to generate a 12.0 percent steal rate. Offensively, the Badgers are elite when it comes to protecting the ball, committing a turnover on only 13.5 percent of possessions. From there, North Carolina is below-average in defending 3-point shooting, and Wisconsin is a strong group in spacing the floor with lofty efficiency.

Why North Carolina can cover

The Tar Heels are a very good defensive team, landing in the top 15 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency. North Carolina has fantastic size and athleticism, helping to lead to a 12.8 percent block rate. That is potent against a Wisconsin team that struggles to finish near the rim, including a 46.8 percent mark on 2-point attempts, falling well below the national average.

The Tar Heels are very good on the defensive glass, while Wisconsin struggles to grab offensive rebounds, and North Carolina leads the country in offensive rebound rate at 41.3 percent. Roy Williams' team also uses its physicality to post an above-average free throw creation rate, and those small wins on the margins can be critical. North Carolina is also facing an opponent that rarely creates turnovers, with Wisconsin forcing a giveaway on only 17.8 percent of defensive possessions.

How to make Wisconsin vs. North Carolina picks

