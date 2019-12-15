North Carolina vs. Wofford: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch North Carolina vs. Wofford basketball game
Who's Playing
Wofford @ No. 17 North Carolina
Current Records: Wofford 6-4; North Carolina 6-3
What to Know
The Wofford Terriers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the #17 North Carolina Tar Heels at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday at Carmichael Arena. The Terriers have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.
Wofford was totally in charge last Friday, breezing past the North Greenville Crusaders 112-66.
Meanwhile, UNC came up short against the Virginia Cavaliers last week, falling 56-47. G Cole Anthony had a rough evening: he finished with 12 points on 4-for-15 shooting and turned the ball over six times in his 35 minutes on the court.
Wofford is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them, either, since the squad is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.
Wofford's win lifted them to 6-4 while North Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 6-3. We'll see if Wofford can repeat their recent success or if UNC bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Carmichael Arena -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $52.00
Odds
The Tar Heels are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Terriers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as a 14.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 143
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
North Carolina have won two out of their last three games against Wofford.
- Nov 06, 2018 - North Carolina 78 vs. Wofford 67
- Dec 20, 2017 - Wofford 79 vs. North Carolina 75
- Nov 18, 2015 - North Carolina 78 vs. Wofford 58
