North Carolina vs. Wofford: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Wofford @ No. 17 North Carolina

Current Records: Wofford 6-4; North Carolina 6-3

What to Know

The Wofford Terriers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the #17 North Carolina Tar Heels at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday at Carmichael Arena. The Terriers have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

Wofford was totally in charge last Friday, breezing past the North Greenville Crusaders 112-66.

Meanwhile, UNC came up short against the Virginia Cavaliers last week, falling 56-47. G Cole Anthony had a rough evening: he finished with 12 points on 4-for-15 shooting and turned the ball over six times in his 35 minutes on the court.

Wofford is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them, either, since the squad is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

Wofford's win lifted them to 6-4 while North Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 6-3. We'll see if Wofford can repeat their recent success or if UNC bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Carmichael Arena -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Carmichael Arena -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $52.00

Odds

The Tar Heels are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Terriers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 143

Series History

North Carolina have won two out of their last three games against Wofford.