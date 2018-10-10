North Carolina's Roy Williams says he is 'dumbfounded' by college basketball corruption
Williams says he's "not familiar with" the shady side of college basketball recruiting that is being exposed by the FBI
Corruption inside the sport of college basketball is being exposed over the past week in a way in which it never has been.
Testimony from those involved in the DOJ's first of three trials seeking to nix it altogether has brought to light information about how agents, shoe companies, runners and coaches have been working in the shadows to compensate players and their families beginning at the grassroots level.
The revelations have mostly been new as far as the gritty details of how the sausage is made, but the sausage itself isn't. Corruption has played at least some role in the sport for years. And still, the aspects of the case have been gruesome enough to leave UNC Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams "dumbfounded."
"It's a massive thing that's still going on, and I'm just dumbfounded," he said on Tuesday. "I had somebody criticize me and say 'you shouldn't be dumbfounded.' Well, excuse me, I have my right to have my own feelings. That world that they're explaining out there I'm not familiar with. Period. In 30 years as a head coach I have never had anyone ask me for money. I have never asked any shoe company to recruit for me. I have never asked anyone other than the family what is most important to you.
"So that world, people act like it goes on all the time, it does not go on all the time. It is a world I'm not familiar with."
New information continues to pour out daily, but thus far the specific details brought about -- $100,000+ offers in exchange for commitments, money funneled to the father of a five-star prospect to play for a summer league shoe team – would leave most confounded. For Williams, who says he's never been involved in that world, he stood by his own innocence and stood up for the sport itself, which he says isn't all corrupt.
"That's a sad state of affairs for people to think that's all that goes on in college athletics, because that's not all that goes on in college athletics," he said.
The first of three trials -- against Jim Gatto, Merl Code and Christian Dawkins -- began last week and is ongoing this week. Federal prosecutors in the case, who in court Tuesday played wiretapped phone calls and showed text messages detailing the corruption taking place in the recruiting scene, are working to prove schools involved were victims of this nefarious activity. As Gary Parrish laid out on Tuesday, proving that appears to be increasingly more challenging as the trial wears on.
