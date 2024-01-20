Halftime Report

A win for North Dakota would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. Sitting on a score of 38-37, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If North Dakota keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-10 in no time. On the other hand, Denver will have to make due with a 12-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Denver Pioneers @ North Dakota Fighting Hawks

Current Records: Denver 12-7, North Dakota 10-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $37.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Summit matchup on schedule as the North Dakota Fighting Hawks and the Denver Pioneers are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Even though North Dakota has not done well against Oral Roberts recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. The Fighting Hawks walked away with an 87-77 victory over the Golden Eagles. The win made it back-to-back wins for North Dakota.

Even though Denver has not done well against N. Dak. State recently (they were 0-10 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. The Pioneers came out on top against the Bison by a score of 78-70.

The victory got the Fighting Hawks back to even at 10-10. As for the Pioneers, they have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 12-7 record this season.

Saturday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: North Dakota have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Denver struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, North Dakota is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Odds

North Dakota is a slight 1-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Pioneers as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 155.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

North Dakota has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Denver.